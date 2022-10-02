Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The Miyan Williams Game

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode, Gene and Josh break down Ohio State’s 49-10 victory over Rutgers in Week 5. It has been a HUGE year so far for the “guys” of the Hangout in the Holy Land cohosts, as Gene is feeling fantastic as president of the Miyan Williams Hive and Josh is celebrating another touchdown in his leadership of the Julian Fleming Fan Club. The offense looked sleepy, the defense looked stout once again, and we’re really starting to get tired of all the injuries. Otherwise, it is business as usual as the Buckeyes move to 5-0 on the year in yet another blowout win over the Scarlet Knights.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be back to two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

