LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Stroud, Williams on confrontations, record-setting performances vs. Rutgers

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from the press conference following No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 victory over Greg Schiano’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Ohio State coach Ryan Day discusses the sideline confrontation that occurred between him and former colleague Greg Schiano following a fake punt and an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Then, quarterback and captain C.J. Stroud detailed what was and wasn’t working for the Buckeye offense on Saturday, and finally, Miyan Williams discussed what went into his monster performance in which he wracked up 189 yards rushing and tied an OSU record with five touchdowns on the ground.

