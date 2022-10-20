Play Like a Girl Podcast: Frankensteined QBs, Team Dog vs. Team Cat, pre-Halloween chaos

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

HAPPY SPOOKY SEASON and welcome back to Play Like a Girl! This week, Jami and Meredith build their own Frankenstein’s monster football players, Stranger Things they expect from Iowa vs. Ohio State this weekend and, just for fun, reviews of new Halloween movies this October.

The pair also review their favorite moments from Tennessee’s upset over Alabama and, in a new segment, see how Team Cat did vs. Team Dog this week.

Plus, we learned why Jami was such a fan of Tennessee tearing down the goalposts and also wants to give Michael Myers a hug: She just loves chaos.

Check out the full pod for more.

