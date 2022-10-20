Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How nervous should OSU fans be about Hendon Hooker’s Heisman potential

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State leads the nation in CBS Sports midseason All-Americans

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Ryan Day one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy Watch List

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Practice Report: What We Learned as Buckeyes gear up for date with Iowa

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What is Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba doing in practice? ‘He’ll be ready’

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Column: How is the Ohio State offense going to work when Smith-Njigba returns?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

This sounds promising:

One of the last guys off the practice field for the Buckeyes tonight was Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was catching passes for 20+ minutes from the JUGS machine. Full pads, no noticeable limp. (Course he wasn’t running at full speed or even close.) — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) October 19, 2022

How Buckeyes can show marked defensive progress, even against poor Iowa offense

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s top-ranked offense faces biggest test against Iowa’s No. 1 defense

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Iowa’s Defense a Measuring Stick for Ohio State’s Offense Entering Second Half of Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes looking to build on stellar post-off week track record vs. Iowa (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Iowa Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Jack Campbell

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes locked in, recounting ‘scars’ delivered by tough, physical Iowa

Tim May, Lettermen Row

What a difference a year makes:

1. If No. 2 Ohio State has the ball inside the 20, the Buckeyes are scoring.



2. The Buckeyes have scored 29 out of 29 times in the red zone.



3. 27 of those times have ended in a TD.



4. The Buckeyes have scored TDs on 30 of their last 38 possessions.



5. Sheesh. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 19, 2022

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz prepares for ‘hard to simulate’ Ohio State team

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown as Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State this Weekend

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Column: Iowa is a cautionary tale of the dangers of nepotism and cronyism

Meredith Hein Land-Grant Holy Land

An epic offensive battle coming up on Saturday:

Football: Mike Doss Set for Oct. 22 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute

Ohio State Athletics

J.T. Tuimoloau is wrecking offenses, just not box scores (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: Other than The Game, which second-half matchup are you most excited about?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Iowa Hawkeyes

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

The NBA is BACK‼️



Wishing our guys good luck as the NBA season tips off! #DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/CALwISql51 — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 18, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Cross Country: Engel Again Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball on Season-Long Win Streak, Field Hockey Pulls Upset, Swim and Dive Ranked

Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And now for something completely different...

I love this so much.