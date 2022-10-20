Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: How nervous should OSU fans be about Hendon Hooker’s Heisman potential
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State leads the nation in CBS Sports midseason All-Americans
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s Ryan Day one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy Watch List
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Practice Report: What We Learned as Buckeyes gear up for date with Iowa
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
What is Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba doing in practice? ‘He’ll be ready’
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Column: How is the Ohio State offense going to work when Smith-Njigba returns?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
This sounds promising:
One of the last guys off the practice field for the Buckeyes tonight was Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was catching passes for 20+ minutes from the JUGS machine. Full pads, no noticeable limp. (Course he wasn’t running at full speed or even close.)— Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) October 19, 2022
How Buckeyes can show marked defensive progress, even against poor Iowa offense
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s top-ranked offense faces biggest test against Iowa’s No. 1 defense
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Iowa’s Defense a Measuring Stick for Ohio State’s Offense Entering Second Half of Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes looking to build on stellar post-off week track record vs. Iowa (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Iowa Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Jack Campbell
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes locked in, recounting ‘scars’ delivered by tough, physical Iowa
Tim May, Lettermen Row
What a difference a year makes:
1. If No. 2 Ohio State has the ball inside the 20, the Buckeyes are scoring.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 19, 2022
2. The Buckeyes have scored 29 out of 29 times in the red zone.
3. 27 of those times have ended in a TD.
4. The Buckeyes have scored TDs on 30 of their last 38 possessions.
5. Sheesh.
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz prepares for ‘hard to simulate’ Ohio State team
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown as Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State this Weekend
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Column: Iowa is a cautionary tale of the dangers of nepotism and cronyism
Meredith Hein Land-Grant Holy Land
An epic offensive battle coming up on Saturday:
Football: Mike Doss Set for Oct. 22 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute
Ohio State Athletics
J.T. Tuimoloau is wrecking offenses, just not box scores (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
You’re Nuts: Other than The Game, which second-half matchup are you most excited about?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Iowa Hawkeyes
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
#DevelopedHere
The NBA is BACK‼️— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 18, 2022
Wishing our guys good luck as the NBA season tips off! #DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/CALwISql51
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Cross Country: Engel Again Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball on Season-Long Win Streak, Field Hockey Pulls Upset, Swim and Dive Ranked
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
And now for something completely different...
I love this so much.
Ke Huy Quan told me the wonderful story behind that TEMPLE OF DOOM reunion with Harrison Ford. (This is from an article I’ve got coming later this week but I just couldn’t wait to share.) pic.twitter.com/WDG0ayf3yg— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 19, 2022
