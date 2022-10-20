2023 DL target sets commitment date, pair of OSU commits receive All-American jersey

Back to the grind, this week Ohio State’s staff has been focused solely on Iowa and the back half of the regular season. With last weekends idle status, recruiting was very much at the forefront of their priorities and allowed for plenty of in-person visits. With a home game this weekend, the ability to host both current commits and targets is back, and of course Ohio State is taking full advantage.

Signing Day is getting closer and closer, and the Buckeyes are in a good spot. With a top five class in the country, Ryan Day and crew have built another loaded class of talent at every position. With a few spots still up for grabs, the rest of the way is devoted to landing the names that have long been in the headlines.

Buckle up. The second half of this season and race to Signing Day should be eventful.

2023 defensive line target sets commitment date

The defensive line is obviously the last heavy hitter in terms of where the Buckeyes are still trying to add guys to the 2023 class. The big three edge rushers of Keon Keeley, Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei have and will continue to dominate the conversation until their plans are are announced, but the Buckeyes are in on some other key names as well, and also await their decisions.

Among those additional names, Daevin Hobbs has burst onto the scene as of late and has quickly become one of the more interesting recruitments down the stretch. A 6-foot-4, 262 pound North Carolina native, Hobbs was only offered weeks ago on Sept. 29. Wasting no time at all, he was able to get to Columbus for the Rutgers game on Oct. 1, and the Buckeyes are very involved this late into the game for a 2023 prospect.

Hobbs’ recruitment is starting to wind down, with an end in sight as his announcement plans are now set. Committing the school of his choice on Nov. 25, the four-star has Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio State has his finalists. According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, in-state North Carolina is the favorite to land his pledge with every prediction in their favor. With visits to Alabama and Georgia still on deck, it’s certainly anyone’s game.

The No. 95 player nationally, Hobbs is the 12th best defensive lineman for the class and the second best player in North Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite. It’s another situation where the Buckeyes are in the mix, but the next couple of weeks would need to go really well if they pull this one out. Either way, Ohio State is heavily involved for some of the nation’s best guys in the trenches, and decisions are not far off.

Pair of current 2023 commits receive All-American jerseys

Always a theme for Ohio State’s commits, All-American contests each year are loaded with future Buckeyes. Some of the highest honors a prep player can receive, Ohio State has been well represented over the years at the various All-America activities, and this year is of course no different.

Whether it be the Under Armour edition or the All-American Bowl, 2023 Ohio State commits are taking part in their jersey ceremonies, and yesterday two more guys joined the ranks as the latest Ohio State players to crowed All-Americans.

First up, 2023 tight end commit Jelani Thurman received his Under Armour All-American jersey on Wednesday, and it’s just further proof to how big of a get Thurman is for this current cycle. A 6-foot-5, 230 pound Georgia native, Thurman has been committed since July, but as the lone tight end in the class, his addition is a key to the success of the staff’s offensive haul, especially after their the first tight end in the fold de-committed to go elsewhere.

The No. 104 player nationally, Thurman is the fourth ranked tight-end in the country, and the sixth best player in Georgia per the 247Sports Composite.

The Buckeyes also saw current 2023 running back commit Mark Fletcher receive his All-America Bowl jersey on Wednesday. Much like the aforementioned Thurman, Fletcher is the lone commit at his position for Ohio State’s 2023 haul, and a major piece to the overall success of the offense. A running back is a priority in every recruiting cycle, and though Ohio State’s plans were originally to take two backs this year, getting Fletcher in the fold and keeping him has been pivotal for Tony Alford.

The No. 258 player nationally, Fletcher is the 15th best back in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. Under-rated for sure, Ohio State knows what they have in Fletcher, and as he’s shown during his senior campaign with his running style, the Buckeyes are thrilled to have him headed to Columbus.