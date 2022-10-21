Buckeyes pick up their latest BOOOOM in the 2024 class

Make no mistake about it, the 2023 class is certainly the top priority for the coaching staff right now, as there’s only weeks until the December signing period. That doesn’t mean eyes aren’t already on the future 2024 cycle. Efforts are being strongly given to the next class in line, and fortunately the Ohio State coaches have put themselves in a great spot thanks to early efforts with their top targets in 2024. Those efforts already seem to be paying off in big ways.

On Thursday, Ohio State received the second commitment to their 2024 class when offensive lineman Ian Moore took to his Twitter account to share his Buckeye pledge. No stranger to Ohio State, Moore has been to campus in the last several weeks numerous times, and while the Indiana native is a national target, the chances of him ending up in Columbus seemed to be pretty solid, especially looking at the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Among the many reasons as to why Moore committed, it’s his comments about positon coach Justin Frye that really stick out and prove Ohio State made the right call in bringing him on staff. Quoted as saying, “I don’t know if it’s an Indiana thing. But Coach Frye literally sounds like my dad when he talks. He feels like a family member.” It’s words like these that show the relationship skills Frye has under his belt, but also that he has every ability to land those top national offensive line targets that this team has missed out on too many times recently.

The No. 82 player nationally, Moore checks in as the fourth best player at his position, and the second best player from Indiana for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. No question this is a massive get for Ohio State, and as the 2024 haul starts to really take shape, Moore will be an instrumental piece in both peer recruiting, but also as a leader of this class being an early addition. As the 2023 class starts to come to a close, look for Moore and fellow commit Dylan Raiola to really get down to business as they look to lock in many more of the top guys from around the country.

Quick Hits

Ohio State will be back in the buisness of hosting recruits from across the country on Saturday, including those from right in their own back yard. Sticking with the trend of future recruiting class efforts, the Buckeyes will have Michael Taylor (Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington North) on hand to watch the matchup versus Iowa.

A 2025 running back, Taylor is just a trek down the road from Columbus, and the 5-foot-11, 185 pound sophomore already holds an SEC offer from Kentucky. Putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to recruiting Ohio prospects heavily and early, Tony Alford will be all over this one, and Saturday is just another chance to impress the local product.

Unranked as of now, it could be just a matter of time before Taylor’s ranking and recruitment really starts to take off.