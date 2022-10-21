Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Top247 2024 OL Ian Moore commits to Ohio State

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Analyzing impact as top-ranked 2024 tackle Ian Moore commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

What commitment of four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore means for Ohio State

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

What Ian Moore’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Twitter reacted after Ian Moore announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Watch Ryan Day’s final media comments ahead of of Saturday’s Iowa game:

Austin Translation: Analyzing Ryan Day lighting round before Iowa (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes Iowa Will Be “As Big a Challenge as We’ve Had,” Says Ohio State Will “Get Some Guys Back” This Week

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Buckeyes expect ‘full-strength’ backfield for Iowa matchup

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

(Thurs)Day: Feeling better about JSN | Miyan is back | ‘Long-term injury’ for Kourt | Preaching ‘sacrifice’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes RBs Henderson, Williams expected to return against Iowa

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Will Ohio State football’s Kourt Williams II play again this season?

﻿Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Film Preview: The dichotomy of Iowa’s offense and defense represents the state of the program

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State doesn’t want a repeat ‘scar’ of the upset loss to Iowa in 2017

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Film Study: The Iowa Football Program’s Entire Identity Is Built Upon Phil Parker’s Stingy Defense

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Can Buckeyes’ explosive plays continue against stingy Iowa defense?

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Making the spectacular look routine: Inside Marvin Harrison Jr.’s breakout season

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Ohio State’s cornerbacks ‘had a good week’ before second-half-of-season challenges

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Has Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming finally arrived?

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

MC&J: Clemson hosts Syracuse in a battle of ACC unbeatens in Week 8 national action

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

By the numbers: Do pre-season rankings indicate how many Big Ten teams will make the NCAA Tournament?

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Final Four atop to-do list for Taylor Mikesell in Ohio State return

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Maryland Terrapins

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rebeka Mikulášiková

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Bill Mosiello sells new era of Ohio State baseball

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State Keeps Streak Alive, Wins 12th-Consecutive Set in Sweep over Illinois

Patrick Kenney, The Lantern

Wrestling: Buckeyes to Appear on BTN Four Times in 2023

Ohio State Athletics

One of the rare times when I wish I could hear Chris Berman’s sound effects: