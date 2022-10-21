Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 21, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!
1000% committed!! Extremely blessed for this opportunity @OhioStateFB @NPCoachRalph @ryandaytime @CoachJFrye @CoachSollenne pic.twitter.com/sKNAzWo7qD— Ian Moore (@IanMoore2024) October 20, 2022
Top247 2024 OL Ian Moore commits to Ohio State
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports
Analyzing impact as top-ranked 2024 tackle Ian Moore commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
What commitment of four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore means for Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
What Ian Moore’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Twitter reacted after Ian Moore announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Watch Ryan Day’s final media comments ahead of of Saturday’s Iowa game:
Austin Translation: Analyzing Ryan Day lighting round before Iowa (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Believes Iowa Will Be “As Big a Challenge as We’ve Had,” Says Ohio State Will “Get Some Guys Back” This Week
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Buckeyes expect ‘full-strength’ backfield for Iowa matchup
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
(Thurs)Day: Feeling better about JSN | Miyan is back | ‘Long-term injury’ for Kourt | Preaching ‘sacrifice’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes RBs Henderson, Williams expected to return against Iowa
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Will Ohio State football’s Kourt Williams II play again this season?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
October 20, 2022
Film Preview: The dichotomy of Iowa’s offense and defense represents the state of the program
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State doesn’t want a repeat ‘scar’ of the upset loss to Iowa in 2017
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Film Study: The Iowa Football Program’s Entire Identity Is Built Upon Phil Parker’s Stingy Defense
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
Can Buckeyes’ explosive plays continue against stingy Iowa defense?
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Three @OhioStateFB players have more offensive TDs this season than the entire Iowa offense combined— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2022
Which player will have the most TDs when they face off this weekend? pic.twitter.com/6wAM5geIpe
Making the spectacular look routine: Inside Marvin Harrison Jr.’s breakout season
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Ohio State’s cornerbacks ‘had a good week’ before second-half-of-season challenges
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Column: Has Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming finally arrived?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
1️⃣ @CJ7STROUD— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2022
2️⃣ @henhook2
3️⃣ @blake_corum@joelklatt breaks down his Heisman frontrunners on Breaking the Huddle! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PkTbf6Dava
MC&J: Clemson hosts Syracuse in a battle of ACC unbeatens in Week 8 national action
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
By the numbers: Do pre-season rankings indicate how many Big Ten teams will make the NCAA Tournament?
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
You never know what you’re gonna hear on an LGHL podcast:
And I squeezed a @NoelGallagher story in here as well. Thanks for having me! https://t.co/8XRRvhfxtU— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) October 20, 2022
Final Four atop to-do list for Taylor Mikesell in Ohio State return
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Maryland Terrapins
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rebeka Mikulášiková
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Bill Mosiello sells new era of Ohio State baseball
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State Keeps Streak Alive, Wins 12th-Consecutive Set in Sweep over Illinois
Patrick Kenney, The Lantern
Like I said, you never know what you’ll hear on one of our pods.
Wrestling: Buckeyes to Appear on BTN Four Times in 2023
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
One of the rare times when I wish I could hear Chris Berman’s sound effects:
OH MY GOODNESS DONTAYVION WICKS HAVE MERCY pic.twitter.com/BZxqxv3FpN— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 21, 2022
Loading comments...