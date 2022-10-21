Buck Off Podcast: An angry discussion about Iowa’s offense

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look at Ohio State and get into a discussion about the failures of nepotism, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

To get the show started, the guys get open the show with their Iowa report. They discuss the coaching staff and how Ohio State should approach the matchup. Then they continue breaking down the scenarios of how they see this game going.

After that, the guys get into a discussion about Phil Parker’s successful Iowa defense. In this conversation, the guys discuss how Iowa is simple in what they do, but how effective the defense is. They then give the expectations for what they need from the offense to come away impressed.

Moving on from that, the guys talk about the failures of Iowa’s offense and how Brian Ferentz needs to be brought up on charges for crimes against humanity. This turns into a discussion about how far the Iowa program has fallen since the last time Ohio State and Iowa met.

As the show moves forward, Chris and Jordan then get into what the coaches have to say about the matchup ahead. They talk about Ryan Day’s bending of the truth once again, and how he just needs to start being honest with us. Then they talk about some takeaways from the pressers.

To close out the show, the Buck Off boys discuss their thoughts about the recent overreactions in college football and leave the show with their score position.

