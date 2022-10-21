LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict Iowa score, share thoughts on TTUN vs. PSU

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Question 1: What was your biggest takeaway from Saturday’s Michigan win over Penn State?

I think that this is the right answer for me as well. Over the past 20ish years, I’ve grown accustomed to hearing national pundits and overzealous Corn and Blue fans pump up TTUN and tell me how good they are, only to see them struggle or outright fold at the first sign of any competition. So, while I didn’t expect the Harboys to really mail it in against the Nits, I wouldn’t have been surprised if it was a relatively close game between two moderately above-average teams.

However, it is clear that — despite the close first half — the Weasels are a far better team than James Franklin’s Lions. While I never think that it’s a smart idea to dismiss your rivals out of hand, I think last week’s win by TTUN should put into perspective just how stout a challenge they will be for the Buckeyes come the last Saturday in November.

Question 2: What did you do on Saturday during Ohio State’s off week?

As I said in the survey article, on Saturday, I drove from my home in suburban Orlando out to St. Petersburg, Fla. to watch the world premiere of a new play written by Ruper Holmes — the guy who sings “The Pina Colada Song” — and then went to the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa for the evening to play poker and watch all of the late afternoon and primetime college football action.

So, of the three options, I suppose I was in the majority watching football. While I had a great time (and won $250), I am a little annoyed that I missed some of the absolute insanity from last weekend’s chaotic college football weekend.

Question 3: How many points do you think Ohio State will give up to Iowa this weekend?

Coming into the game, Iowa is only putting up 14.7 points per game, which is the 127th-worst total out of the 131 FBS teams. Conversely, Ohio State is currently 10th nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 15.7 points per game.

In the survey, 91% of respondents believe that the Buckeyes will be able to keep the Hawkeyes under their season average. Let’s be honest, the Iowa offense is absolutely horrible, so it will be telling to see if Jim Knowles’ unit can keep them under two touchdowns.

While you never know what will happen if/when the first-team defense is removed from the game in garbage time, if OSU’s D can continue to keep the lid on the Hawkeye offense, that should at least show that the unit is potentially as good as its top-10 numbers suggest. However, if the Buckeyes allow the Hawkeyes to put up more than 17 or 21 points, that could be a sign that perhaps the Ohio State defense isn’t as good as we hoped it would be.

I will make my official prediction on the podcast tomorrow, but for now, I’m thinking Iowa will put up just under their season average, around 13 points.