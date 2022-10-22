Celebrate Ohio Stadium’s 100th Anniversary with limited edition Woody Hayes, Brutus bobbleheads

This year is a very special time to be a Buckeye. Not only is Ryan Day’s team trending toward a national championship, but quarterback C.J. Stroud is the clear-cut betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Obviously, both of those feats would be historic if they come to fruition, but just as important in 2022 is the 100th anniversary of the cathedral of college football known as Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has been celebrating the stadium centennial all season, and as of today, our friends at FOCO — one of the most beloved creators of officially licensed merch in the world — are joining the party with not one, not two, not three, but four bobbleheads depicting the two biggest icons in Ohio State history, Wayne Woodrow Hayes and Brutus Bartholomew Buckeye (I made up the “Bartholomew” part).

This new 100th-anniversary collection features Brutus and legendary Ohio State coach Woody Hayes atop The Horseshoe (individuals and stadium are not built to scale). The 100-year logo is displayed on the back with the names of Brutus and Woody beneath it.

The standard limited-edition versions of the bobbleheads have gray backing, but the extra limited-edition variant versions come with gold accents across the bobblehead making them highly collectible. All of the figures stand eight inches tall.

There will only be 422 of the standard bobbleheads made and only 100 of the gold variant versions, so order yours now. The standard bobbleheads will sell for $75 and the fancy gold ones will run $100.

Most recently, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August.

But Brutus is no stranger to these incredible, limited edition releases either as over the summer, FOCO released very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead and “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobbleheads as well.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate this historic season in the annals of Ohio State athletics and the venerated Horseshoe than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.