Bold Predictions: Non-offensive scores and backup QBs

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game.

We’d love to hear your bold predictions. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your bold predictions in the comments.

Not one, not two, but THREE non-offensive scores

And no, we’re not counting field goals. This one isn’t totally rooted in fantasy: Iowa won its season opener on two safeties and a field goal against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes have also had two defensive touchdowns and two blocked punts on the year. Ohio State, meanwhile, has had no defensive touchdowns and the secondary will be seeking its first pick-six against a vulnerable Iowa quarterback.

We’ll see Iowa’s backup quarterback

Speaking of which, for the first time this season, the world might just get to see what Alex Padilla can bring to the most anemic offense we’ve seen in years. Spencer Petras, the embattled starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes, is simply not working — though, arguably, the problem is really in the offensive schema drawn up by Brian Ferentz rather than any issues with the players on the field.

We saw Padilla for a little while in 2021. The junior quarterback completed 49% of his passes and had two touchdowns and two picks in eight games.

100-total receiving yards from tight ends

If there’s one thing that can consistently be said for Iowa’s offense, their tight ends are really good. Meanwhile, if one thing has changed for the Ohio State passing attack, it’s been incorporating the tight end position more. Perhaps today we’ll see Ohio State’s Cade Stover and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey collectively cross the century mark in receiving yards.

Less than 100 net rushing yards

The Hawkeyes are averaging just over 82 rushing yards per game. On the other side of the coin, Ohio State is putting up 228 yards per game on the ground. However, both Ohio State and Iowa have been stingy when it comes to allowing rushing yards so far this season, allowing 93 and 111 yards per game, respectively. While something will certainly give between Ohio State’s rushing offense and Iowa’s defense (probably in favor of the offense), Iowa might have next to no rushing yards — especially when accounting for sacks.

No touchbacks

In yet another direct faceoff of Big Ten punters from Australia, Ohio State’s Jesse Mirco and Iowa’s Tory Taylor go head-to-head for the ultimate battle of punting dominance. Mirco has just two touchbacks to Taylor’s six, but Taylor has downed 20 punts inside the 20 to Mirco’s 10.

Of course, Iowa does a heckuva lot more punting than Ohio State. And probably will again this afternoon.

One more Bama loss

Alabama might be licking its wounds from last week’s upset loss to Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide don’t have time to sulk as they must turn around and face No. 24 Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off a loss themselves, having fallen to Kentucky last week.

It helps that Alabama is back in Tuscaloosa. Also, Bama’s favored by 21. I’ll harken back to that time I thought Nebraska might pull one out against Oklahoma. I was wrong then, and I could be just as wrong now. They’re called bold predictions for a reason.