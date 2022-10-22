LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Iowa game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-30) vs. Iowa | over/under 49.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 noon ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Today’s matchup between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) is the first since the Hawkeyes upset then-No. 6 OSU in 2017 55-24. Head coach Ryan Day has spoken openly this week about the scars that were left on him and the program for that game, and even though there won’t be a single player in action for either squad today that also played in that game, the Buckeyes are heading into this afternoon’s game looking for revenge.

The Buckeyes come in with arguably the best offense in the country, but they will be tested by arguably the best defense in the country as well. The same cannot be said in reverse as even though OSU has a top-5 to top-10 defense statistically, Iowa comes in with one of the worst (if not the actual worst) defense in all of FBS football.

Ohio State will look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes on track while the Hawkeyes will be trying to pull off an even more improbable upset than the one five years ago.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 42-10

C.J. Stroud: 325+ passing yards, 4 TD

OSU running backs: 125+ yards

OSU Defense: Will hold Iowa to less than 200 total yards and will have 12+ TFLs and 5+ sacks

