Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State’s defense dominates, offense explodes in 54-10 win over Iowa

Ohio State hosted Iowa and beat them in a dominant manner 54-10. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

To get the show started, the guys get into their initial takeaways from Iowa and how the slow start impacted their views of the game. Then they get into the dominant second-half performance from the Ohio State offense and defense.

After the initial discussion, the guys get into the issues on offense in the first half and how Ohio State found their way in an aggressive manner in half two. Then Chris and Jordan talk about the Buckeye defense; they realize the OSU D was playing Iowa’s offense, but there were still some important takeaways.

The defense showed up, bullied Iowa’s offense at the line of scrimmage, and forced the most turnovers they’ve had in a game in recent memory.

After that, Jordan and Chris discuss the Players of the Game as well as their favorite moments including Tanner McAlister’s interceptions. They also discuss how Tommy Eichenberg is still flying off the tracks, “Sack Harrison” makes an appearance, and the offense eventually figured it out.

To conclude, the show they give their final thoughts on the performance, discuss injuries, and what’s next for the Buckeyes.

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330