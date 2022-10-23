Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Iowa’s offense really was as bad as advertised

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh sort through the rubble of the latest Ohio State blowout win. The Buckeyes defeated Iowa 54-10, but it certainly didn’t look or feel like the typical large margin of victory for Ryan Day’s squad. The guys breakdown what exactly went wrong with the offense in the first half, and how much if anything they learned about Ohio State’s defense with how dreadful the Iowa offense is. OSU fans should feel good about a 44-point win against one of the nation’s premier defenses, but there are certainly things that need to be cleaned up moving forward.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be posting two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye