LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Stroud, Knowles break down Saturday’s Iowa victory

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from following Saturday’s 54-10 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Head coach Ryan Day, quarterback C.J. Stroud, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles discuss the unusual game that ended up being a historic victory for the Buckeyes. Day reveals some details about the health of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the struggles in the red zone, and Zach Harrison’s career day.

Stroud explains what the Hawkeye defense did that was slightly different than what they had anticipated coming into the game and Knowles comments on playing more linebackers than normal and Tanner McAlister’s impact following his transfer from Oklahoma State.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

