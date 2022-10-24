Four-star athlete from Pennsylvania impressed as Buckeyes handle Iowa

Ohio State took care of business yet again on Saturday when they took down Iowa, 54-10. The performance for the Buckeyes was one that came at a good time as a blue-chip prospect from Pennsylvania and more got a first-hand look at the contest. Plus, one of the two quarterbacks that have been offered in the 2025 recruiting class reveals that he will be in Columbus sooner rather than later.

Martin, others take in Buckeyes big win

Ohio State dialed up a well-timed blowout victory in conference play on Saturday and one of the biggest targets that got a first-hand look at the action was 2024 four-star athlete Quinton Martin of Belle Vernon (PA). Martin certainly didn’t hide his thoughts on the Buckeyes' visit and one thing is for certain, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder enjoyed his stay in Columbus.

Martin, a Pennsylvania standout, has yet to give any leads about where his recruitment currently stands but he’s seen an impressive cast of programs that are hoping to reel in his services. Among the programs that are pursuing Martin include Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and more.

While the Buckeyes seemingly made the most of Martin’s trip to Columbus, there still is plenty of work to be done if they look to welcome him to the fold. Martin currently ranks as the No. 25 overall prospect in the class and is inside the top five prospects at both his position and in Pennsylvania where he ranks as the top player in the state.

Also inside of Ohio Stadium with Martin on Saturday include 2024 three-star tight end Ryner Swanson of Laguna Beach (CA) and 2024 four-star safety Vaboue Toure of Irvington (NJ).

Montgomery reveals Ohio State visit plans

While the Buckeyes already hold a pledge from his big brother in the 2023 class, Ohio State is hoping for more of the same in their efforts with 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery of Findlay (OH). Montgomery is one of two quarterbacks in the class that has picked up an early offer from the Buckeyes joining five-star quarterback Colin Hurley of Trinity Christian Academy (FL).

That goes to show you just how highly the Buckeyes think of Montgomery and the good news for Ohio State is that they will get yet another chance to leave an impression on the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder. According to Eleven Warriors, Montgomery will be in attendance on Nov. 26 when Michigan comes to town for the annual clash between the arch-rivals.

While the visit should come as no surprise with Montgomery being so close to the Ohio State campus and the big recruiting weekend that is expected, any time you can get a likely top quarterback target on campus is one you will gladly take. Montgomery is currently unanimously predicted to wind up with the Buckeyes when all is said and done as they are the prohibitive favorite on the 247Sports crystal ball.

Quick Hits

Aside from the aforementioned Martin and Swanson, Ohio State also played host to a pair of 2023 pledges in four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins of Cocoa (FL) and four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of IMG Academy (FL).

Despite being committed to the Buckeyes since July, other programs have continued to eye 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews of Winton Woods (OH). On Friday morning, Michigan became the latest program to join offer Mathews, the No. 10 overall in-state.

Head coach Ryan Day made a visit to Buford (GA) last week to check in on 2024 four-star defensive end Eddrick Houston. On Friday evening, Eleven Warriors’ Garrick Hodge caught up with the blue-chip defensive lineman to discuss what the visit from Day meant to him.

“It means a lot to see how much coach Day cares about his recruits that he made the trip to come see us,” Houston told Eleven Warriors.