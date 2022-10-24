I-70 Football Podcast: A weekend full of surprising Big Ten blowouts

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

A weekend full of potential turned into a snooze fest as multiple games became blowouts before the band could play. Under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin beat Purdue for the 16th straight time in a dominant showing. Wisconsin found their defense forcing future first-round pick, Aidan O’Connell into three interceptions.

Penn State bounced back after an embarrassing performance against Michigan and bullied the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Minnesota started the game with one hand behind its back as it was without starting quarterback Tanner Morgan. Losing Morgan is a huge issue, but he does not play defense as the Golden Gophers allowed Sean Clifford to throw for four touchdowns.

Ohio State covered a 29-point spread by demolishing Iowa 54-10. Iowa’s defense put up a great fight forcing Ohio State into four field goals after the buckeyes got the ball in Iowa territory four times and even scored a touchdown after sacking C.J. Stroud and forcing a fumble. Ohio State passed a tough test, offensively at least, and has another chance to prove itself with Penn State on the schedule in their next game.

Despite being 1-7 versus Ohio State, James Franklin has played the Buckeyes closer than any other team. Can the Nittany Lions finally win against the Buckeyes or will they suffer another defeat leading OSU on a crash course with Michigan?

After giving Mel Tucker a 10-year contract Michigan State has struggled mightily this season and is looking for a sign of hope. Despite their ups and downs, Tucker is 2-0 against his in-state rival and will head into Ann Arbor looking to leave 3-0 by upsetting the No. 4 team in the country.

Illinois is still not being respected and faces a unique challenge in the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska is not a good football team but they have been competent under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Illinois brings their No. 1 defense against the Nebraska transfer trio of Casey Thompson, Anthony Grant, and Trey Palmer. Illinois has another chance to prove they are legit by beating Nebraska in a dominant fashion.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan celebrates “Sugar” Sean O’Malley upsetting No. 1 contender Petr Yan in this weekend’s latest UFC PPV. Dante hates the inconsistency with how penalties are called under the guise of player safety. Offensive players should be called for targeting if the penalty is truly about protecting players instead it is only used to penalize defenses.

