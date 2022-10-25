Ohio State offers fast-rising 2025 linebacker from Georgia following Iowa game visit

Ohio State is now 7-0 after a dominant showing Saturday versus Iowa. The Buckeyes were clicking in every aspect, winning 54-10. The win was impressive to all those who watched, including a handful of recruits who were on campus for the game.

Ohio State is entering the toughest part of its schedule, with games versus Penn State and Michigan quickly approaching. Most of the headlines revolving around the team will focus on this current roster as they close out their schedule, but Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff will ensure the program is always making the recruiting headlines as well.

Ohio State offers 2025 LB

The visitor list for Ohio State’s game against Iowa was not as large as previous weekends, but the Buckeyes still had a handful of recruits on campus for the game. One of the recruits that made the weekend trip to Columbus was 2025 Georgia linebacker Mantrez Walker (Buford, GA / Buford).

Walker is in the midst of his sophomore season of high school football, but he has started to see an uptick in his recruitment. He has received a dozen scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Duke and now Ohio State. Home-state school Georgia and Florida have also been recruiting him, but he does not yet hold an official offer.

Ohio State will need to work hard if they are going to pull Walker out of SEC Country, but this weekend’s visit is definitely a solid first impression for the Buckeyes. The visit was also his first for him which should also help the Buckeyes get an early lead in his recruitment.

Walker has not yet received a star ranking from 247Sports, but thus is the case for many recruits in the class. Walker is showing the tools necessary to not only be ranked highly in his recruiting class, but also to succeed at the next level. Expect his rankings to rise to match the impressive offer sheet he is building.

To see more of what Walker is showing in his sophomore season, check out his mid-season highlights.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 five-star cornerback target Charles Lester III (Sarasota, FL / Riverview) spoke with Ryan Wright of Rivals.com and listed Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Florida State as the teams most active in his recruitment.

“Ohio State, Bama, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, and Florida State, they are knocking right now.”@RWrightRivals checks in with 2024 DB Charles Lester: https://t.co/YTRQwze8Xi pic.twitter.com/uUbhhslbgJ — Rivals (@Rivals) October 24, 2022