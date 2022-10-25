 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 25, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says “We All Know How Difficult It Is” to Play at Penn State
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State names six players of the game vs. Iowa
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Lathan Ransom is a Thorpe Award Semifinalist
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State opens as 14.5-point favorites over Penn State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten to keep divisions in 2023 before reconfiguring when USC, UCLA arrive in 2024: Sources
Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

Not always exciting when the field goal kicker is a Player of the Week, but was nice to see Ruggles go 4-for-4 on Saturday:

Film Review: Ohio State offense struggles in red zone, defensive line dominates Iowa
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes dominant win over Iow
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Rewatch: On run game struggles, another strong defensive outing (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Analysis: Buckeyes win big, but Iowa exposes some issues
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Why Ohio State’s 3-linebacker look was so effective vs. Iowa: Buckeyes final thoughts
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Scientifically ranking all six of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Iowa
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Lots of noon games the rest of the season:

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Iowa
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: 60 Buckeyes See Playing Time As Ohio State Opens Second Half of Season with Blowout Win Over Iowa
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Buckeyes who helped their cause, boosted stock in win over Iowa (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

We’ll talk about this later: If coach woulda put me in the fourth quarter, we would’ve been state champions
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud, and Jim Knowles after the Iowa game:

You’re Nuts: Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to an important role for Ohio State this season?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud confident as ever, unfazed by unrealistic expectations (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Did Stroud lose the Heisman on Saturday? (Spoiler Alert: No)
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Pretty darn impressive:

Five Questions as unbeaten Buckeyes head to Penn State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Five Things to Know About Penn State Before Ohio State Heads to Happy Valley for Its Second Road Game of the Season
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

My god, do I need this to happen:

On the Hardwood

How did Ohio State fare in ‘secret’ scrimmage against Wake Forest?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff challenges Columbus, Buckeye fans
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Finish 4th in Big Ten, Take on Nebraska in BTT
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Thiele named WCHA Players of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Murr Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Moldovan Named to Haskins Award Watch List
Ohio State Athletics

Technically it’s in The Shoe, but this fits in here.

And now for something completely different...

I am an absolute Ant-Man stan:

