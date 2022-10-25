Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says “We All Know How Difficult It Is” to Play at Penn State
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State names six players of the game vs. Iowa
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Lathan Ransom is a Thorpe Award Semifinalist
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State opens as 14.5-point favorites over Penn State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten to keep divisions in 2023 before reconfiguring when USC, UCLA arrive in 2024: Sources
Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
Not always exciting when the field goal kicker is a Player of the Week, but was nice to see Ruggles go 4-for-4 on Saturday:
Film Review: Ohio State offense struggles in red zone, defensive line dominates Iowa
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes dominant win over Iow
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State Rewatch: On run game struggles, another strong defensive outing (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Analysis: Buckeyes win big, but Iowa exposes some issues
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Why Ohio State’s 3-linebacker look was so effective vs. Iowa: Buckeyes final thoughts
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Scientifically ranking all six of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Iowa
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Lots of noon games the rest of the season:
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Iowa
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Snap Counts: 60 Buckeyes See Playing Time As Ohio State Opens Second Half of Season with Blowout Win Over Iowa
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Five Buckeyes who helped their cause, boosted stock in win over Iowa (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
We’ll talk about this later: If coach woulda put me in the fourth quarter, we would’ve been state champions
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud, and Jim Knowles after the Iowa game:
You’re Nuts: Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to an important role for Ohio State this season?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Stroud confident as ever, unfazed by unrealistic expectations (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Column: Did Stroud lose the Heisman on Saturday? (Spoiler Alert: No)
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Pretty darn impressive:
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud has 28 passing touchdowns, which is tied with Dwayne Haskins in 2018 for the most by a Big Ten player through their first 7 games of a season per @ESPNStatsInfo.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 24, 2022
Stroud has done it on 190 pass attempts. Haskins had 242 attempts in 2018.
Five Questions as unbeaten Buckeyes head to Penn State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Five Things to Know About Penn State Before Ohio State Heads to Happy Valley for Its Second Road Game of the Season
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
My god, do I need this to happen:
On the Hardwood
How did Ohio State fare in ‘secret’ scrimmage against Wake Forest?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff challenges Columbus, Buckeye fans
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes Finish 4th in Big Ten, Take on Nebraska in BTT
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Thiele named WCHA Players of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball: Murr Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Golf: Moldovan Named to Haskins Award Watch List
Ohio State Athletics
Technically it’s in The Shoe, but this fits in here.
