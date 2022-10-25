Silver Bullets Podcast: Iowa Rewind and Penn State Preview

Ohio State looked a little groggy coming out of the bye week for about a half, but then figured out some things and found some rhythm to put Iowa on full blast, 54-10. Although the first half of the game may have been somewhat aggravating, the Buckeyes cruised in the end. It’s hard to know how much of the defensive performance was the OSU defense and how much of it was an inept Hawkeye offense. The truth is probably a bit of both.

We looked back on our predictions for the game, and it turns out we vastly underrated Ohio State’s offense (and/or overrated the Iowa defense). We go over the game’s talking points, including six takeaways by the defense, some odd playcalling and issues getting plays called at all, the continued emergence of Julian Fleming, and more.

We welcomed Matt de Bear from Roar Lions Roar to get us up to speed on how the 2022 season has gone for the Penn State Nittany Lions. It sounds like the Buckeye offense will again be forced to figure out a stout defense, but on the road this time. Penn State’s offense is better than Iowa’s and can run the football this year. The key matchup is probably Ohio State’s passing game against that solid Penn State secondary. Big thanks to Matt for his usual excellent analysis of the Nittany Lions.

We walked through this week’s Big Ten results, including the Jeckyl-and-Hyde Purdue Boilermakers losing at Wisconsin, Maryland reaching bowl eligibility, and Rutgers probably driving the final nail into Indiana’s bowl hopes.

Then we made our picks to click on offense and defense for the Buckeyes in this Saturday’s game, and put our already questionable reputations on the line with our eerily similar score predictions.

We'll be back next week to talk about Ohio State's matchup with Penn State in Happy Valley and look ahead to the trip to Evanston, Ill. to face the Northwestern Wildcats.