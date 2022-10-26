LGHL Asks: How did you feel about Iowa win? What’s your score prediction against Penn State?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

We thought it would be the season opener against Notre Dame. It wasn’t. We thought it would be the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin. It also wasn’t. Nor was it the first road game of the season against Michigan State, nor last week’s matchup with Iowa.

So, will this coming Saturday on the road in Happy Valley provide the No. 2 Buckeyes with their first legitimate test of the college football season? We will find out in less than three days.

But, in the meantime, there are some other things that we want to find out, including your thoughts on a few post-Iowa topics and your score predictions for Saturday’s game against the Nits. So, share your thoughts in the survey and comments section below.

Question 1: After the 54-10 victory over Iowa, what was your general feeling about the game?

There are two answers to this multiple-choice question that stick out to me, but I will save my specific thoughts until after y’all have the chance to answer, as I don’t want to be accused of inappropriately influencing the voting public. But, when you peruse Twitter during an Ohio State football game, you see all types of different options.

Sometimes, they make me realize how many smart people there are online, and others remind me of how many moronic people there are online. But in fairness, in both situations, I am often reminded by just how many fun people there are on that otherwise horrendous bird ap.

I saw all four of these opinions in heavy rotation on Saturday, so I am interested to hear where you came down.

Question 2: What do you think about Jaxon Smith-Njigba limping off the field?

Two things seem pretty clear to me:

1) Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants to get back on the field as soon as possible.

2) He’s not 100% healthy.

The first statement is pretty obvious to anyone watching, since he appeared to be in the ear of both Ryan Day and Brian Hartline all game with his helmet on trying to get back into the game. The second statement was also obvious given that he was clearly hobbled as he exited the field in the first half.

Day has downplayed the potential injury all week, saying that JSN not reentering the contest because his snaps were being limited. Of course, that probably was true to an extent, and obviously, the Buckeyes didn’t ultimately need him to win, but given the secrecy that Ohio State operates under in terms of injuries, I don’t have a really good idea as to whether the limping that we saw was just a momentary issue following a specific hit, or if it is something that could continue to linger.

I am confident that Smith-Njigba is going to continue to push to be on the field, I just hope that he doesn’t do so to the detriment of the team or himself (either short-term or long-term).

Question 3: How many points do you think Ohio State will score against Penn State?

Currently, the DraftKing Sportsbook betting odds for this game have Ohio State as a 15.5-point favorite and the total-points number at 61. So, if you do the math on that, Vegas is projecting the Buckeyes to win somewhere in the neighborhood of 38 to 23. Again, not to unfairly influence the voting, but I think oddsmakers and analytics have been undervaluing the Buckeye offense all season. So, I’m not saying, I’m just saying...........

Question 4: How many points do you think Penn State will score against Ohio State?

This will be interesting for me. The Nits aren’t exactly a prolific offense, but they’re solid — they’re 49th nationally in total offense. However, they should be able to do some things that the Buckeyes haven’t had to contend with yet this year.

they average 178.43 rushing yards and 245.1 passing yards per game; again, neither are incredibly impressive, but when combined with a defense that allows just 18.9 points per game, it stacks up to a formidable test — at least on paper.

I’m still not sure exactly what to make of James Franklin’s team, and part of me thinks they are more paper tigers than Nittany Lions, but what do you think?

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

