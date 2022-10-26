Big Ten stat leaders through Week 8

There is still a ton up for grabs in the Big Ten, as the winners of each division remain very much undecided. Illinois looks to be the best in the West, and Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a crash course for a game that will decide the East, but there is a lot of football to be played. While the top teams remain in lockstep, some individual players are looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 8.

Passing Yards

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,270 Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 2,099 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,023

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 28 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 17 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 15

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 203.9 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 170.6 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 159.6

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,059 Blake Corum, Michigan - 901 Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 870

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 516 — 10th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Blake Corum, Michigan - 13 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 10 Miyan Williams, Ohio State // Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 9

Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.0 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.8 Roman Hemby, Maryland - 6.5

Receiving Yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 840 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 781 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 735 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 598

Receiving Touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 10 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 7

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 72 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 47 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 47

(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 41 — 5th)

Total Tackles

Jack Campbell, Iowa - 71 Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 70 Aaron Casey, Indiana - 66

(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 57 — 7th)

Tackles for Loss

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 10.5 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 9.5 Aaron Casey, Indiana - 9.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 7.5 — 7th)

Sacks

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6.0 Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5 Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 4th)

Interceptions

John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5 Kendal Smith, Illinois - 4 Five players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 49.6 PPG Michigan - 42.7 PPG Maryland - 34.1 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Illinois - 8.9 PPG allowed Michigan - 12.1 PPG allowed Ohio State - 14.9 PPG allowed

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 517.4 YPG Michigan - 473.6 YPG Maryland - 454.4 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

Illinois - 222.1 YPG allowed Ohio State - 239.9 YPG allowed Michigan - 250 YPG allowed

BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:

C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: +100 Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee: +200 Caleb Williams, QB USC: +1400 Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +1400 Bryce Young, QB Alabama: +2200 Bo Nix, QB Oregon +3000 Stetson Bennett IV, QB Georgia: +3000 Drake Maye, QB UNC: +4000 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama: +4000 Spencer Sanders, QB Oklahoma State: +5000

