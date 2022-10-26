Big Ten stat leaders through Week 8

There is still a ton up for grabs in the Big Ten, as the winners of each division remain very much undecided. Illinois looks to be the best in the West, and Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a crash course for a game that will decide the East, but there is a lot of football to be played. While the top teams remain in lockstep, some individual players are looking to separate themselves from the pack.
Let’s take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 8.
Passing Yards
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 2,270
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 2,099
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 2,023
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 28
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 17
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 15
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 203.9
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 170.6
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 159.6
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,059
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 901
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 870
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 516 — 10th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 13
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 10
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State // Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 9
Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.0
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 6.8
- Roman Hemby, Maryland - 6.5
Receiving Yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 840
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 781
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 735
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 598
Receiving Touchdowns
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 10
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 7
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 72
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 47
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 47
(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 41 — 5th)
Total Tackles
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 71
- Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 70
- Aaron Casey, Indiana - 66
(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 57 — 7th)
Tackles for Loss
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 10.5
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 9.5
- Aaron Casey, Indiana - 9.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 7.5 — 7th)
Sacks
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6.0
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 4th)
Interceptions
- John Torchio, Wisconsin - 5
- Kendal Smith, Illinois - 4
- Five players tied with 3, including Tanner McCalister
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 49.6 PPG
- Michigan - 42.7 PPG
- Maryland - 34.1 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Illinois - 8.9 PPG allowed
- Michigan - 12.1 PPG allowed
- Ohio State - 14.9 PPG allowed
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 517.4 YPG
- Michigan - 473.6 YPG
- Maryland - 454.4 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Illinois - 222.1 YPG allowed
- Ohio State - 239.9 YPG allowed
- Michigan - 250 YPG allowed
BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:
All lines courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.
- C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: +100
- Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee: +200
- Caleb Williams, QB USC: +1400
- Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +1400
- Bryce Young, QB Alabama: +2200
- Bo Nix, QB Oregon +3000
- Stetson Bennett IV, QB Georgia: +3000
- Drake Maye, QB UNC: +4000
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama: +4000
- Spencer Sanders, QB Oklahoma State: +5000
