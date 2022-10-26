Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Watch Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson preview Penn State:
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews Penn State, Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is Expected to Be Available, Chip Trayanum Moved to Running Back Due to TC Caffey Injury
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes dial up intensity for Penn State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: What We Learned as confident Buckeyes gear up for Penn State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Day has done a really good job of building a team full of great players and great people.
"They don't look like they're 18, 19, 20. They don't talk like it. They don't act like it. They don't speak like it. But they are."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 25, 2022
@ryandaytime, on No. 2 @OhioStateFB's talented WR room pic.twitter.com/cwfQ9FvwWJ
The good, bad on injuries for Buckeyes: JSN, Robinson, Caffey, Hancock, Cam Brown, Proctor, Trayanum, Gaoteote
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Buckeyes plan on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba for pivotal Penn State trip
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Day, Wilson Acknolwdge Run Game Difficulties Against Iowa
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State working to clean up rushing attack after subpar game vs. Iowa (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Column: Let’s discuss the running back situation
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
This seems good.
@OhioStateFB has come out on top 9 out of 10 of their last matchups against Penn State— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2022
Will they get their 6th win in a row against the The Nittany Lions this weekend? pic.twitter.com/xOJ1PtZ0nq
Ohio State’s defense has started forcing turnovers, but Jim Knowles thinks more are on the way
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Will Jordan Hancock’s role in Ohio State football’s defense grow after his debut vs. Iowa?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
C.J. Stroud’s approach to playing QB came from a different sport, and it’s keeping Ohio State’s offense humming
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
It’s pretty incredible that I can come up with two, maybe three Nits that would start for the Buckeyes.
Name all the Penn State players who would start at Ohio State. Genuinely want y'all's opinion— College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) October 25, 2022
What Penn State’s James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week’s top-15 game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
B1G Thoughts: Jim Knowles, the mad scientist
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite non-offensive Ohio State touchdown?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan Wolverines
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Our next newcomer, @roddy_gayle is from Niagara Falls, New York and was the #2 shooting guard in his recruiting class pic.twitter.com/5ecm8Er4ah— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 25, 2022
Visiting Locker Room: Previewing Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball with Maize n Brew
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rikki Harris
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU
Ohio State Athletics
Rifle: Buckeye Defeat UTEP in Pair of Matches
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday Skates to Fast Start in Freshman Season
Matthew Levine, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
Two trailers in as many days? Marvel fans are eating good.
This holiday season is going to be out of this world.— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 25, 2022
Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5SYaVrj6TP
Loading comments...