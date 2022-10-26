Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Watch Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson preview Penn State:

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews Penn State, Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is Expected to Be Available, Chip Trayanum Moved to Running Back Due to TC Caffey Injury

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes dial up intensity for Penn State (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: What We Learned as confident Buckeyes gear up for Penn State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Day has done a really good job of building a team full of great players and great people.

"They don't look like they're 18, 19, 20. They don't talk like it. They don't act like it. They don't speak like it. But they are."



@ryandaytime, on No. 2 @OhioStateFB's talented WR room pic.twitter.com/cwfQ9FvwWJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 25, 2022

The good, bad on injuries for Buckeyes: JSN, Robinson, Caffey, Hancock, Cam Brown, Proctor, Trayanum, Gaoteote

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Buckeyes plan on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba for pivotal Penn State trip

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Day, Wilson Acknolwdge Run Game Difficulties Against Iowa

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State working to clean up rushing attack after subpar game vs. Iowa (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Let’s discuss the running back situation

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

This seems good.

@OhioStateFB has come out on top 9 out of 10 of their last matchups against Penn State



Will they get their 6th win in a row against the The Nittany Lions this weekend? pic.twitter.com/xOJ1PtZ0nq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2022

Ohio State’s defense has started forcing turnovers, but Jim Knowles thinks more are on the way

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Will Jordan Hancock’s role in Ohio State football’s defense grow after his debut vs. Iowa?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud’s approach to playing QB came from a different sport, and it’s keeping Ohio State’s offense humming

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

It’s pretty incredible that I can come up with two, maybe three Nits that would start for the Buckeyes.

Name all the Penn State players who would start at Ohio State. Genuinely want y'all's opinion — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) October 25, 2022

What Penn State’s James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week’s top-15 game

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

B1G Thoughts: Jim Knowles, the mad scientist

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite non-offensive Ohio State touchdown?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan Wolverines

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Our next newcomer, @roddy_gayle is from Niagara Falls, New York and was the #2 shooting guard in his recruiting class pic.twitter.com/5ecm8Er4ah — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 25, 2022

Visiting Locker Room: Previewing Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball with Maize n Brew

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rikki Harris

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU

Ohio State Athletics

Rifle: Buckeye Defeat UTEP in Pair of Matches

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday Skates to Fast Start in Freshman Season

Matthew Levine, The Lantern

