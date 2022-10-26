 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 26, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Iowa at Ohio State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Watch Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson preview Penn State:

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews Penn State, Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is Expected to Be Available, Chip Trayanum Moved to Running Back Due to TC Caffey Injury
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes dial up intensity for Penn State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: What We Learned as confident Buckeyes gear up for Penn State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Day has done a really good job of building a team full of great players and great people.

The good, bad on injuries for Buckeyes: JSN, Robinson, Caffey, Hancock, Cam Brown, Proctor, Trayanum, Gaoteote
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Buckeyes plan on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba for pivotal Penn State trip
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Day, Wilson Acknolwdge Run Game Difficulties Against Iowa
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State working to clean up rushing attack after subpar game vs. Iowa (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Let’s discuss the running back situation
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

This seems good.

Ohio State’s defense has started forcing turnovers, but Jim Knowles thinks more are on the way
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Will Jordan Hancock’s role in Ohio State football’s defense grow after his debut vs. Iowa?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud’s approach to playing QB came from a different sport, and it’s keeping Ohio State’s offense humming
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

It’s pretty incredible that I can come up with two, maybe three Nits that would start for the Buckeyes.

What Penn State’s James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week’s top-15 game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

B1G Thoughts: Jim Knowles, the mad scientist
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite non-offensive Ohio State touchdown?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan Wolverines
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Visiting Locker Room: Previewing Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball with Maize n Brew
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rikki Harris
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU
Ohio State Athletics

Rifle: Buckeye Defeat UTEP in Pair of Matches
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday Skates to Fast Start in Freshman Season
Matthew Levine, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Two trailers in as many days? Marvel fans are eating good.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...