2025 linebacker from Georgia talks Ohio State visit

Despite it being a slow news day on the recruiting trail, an underclassmen defender from Georgia shared his thoughts on his visit to the Buckeyes campus this past weekend. The rising prospect from SEC territory was able to get a firsthand look at Jim Knowles defense in Columbus, and took in the home teams’ 54-10 victory over Iowa.

Walker talks weekend visit to Ohio State

The Buckeyes have had the luxury of hosting a few important recruiting weekends already this season, and while this past Saturday against the Hawkeyes wasn’t one of those, it still brought some intriguing talent to Ohio Stadium.

One of those being 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker of Buford (GA), who self-reported an offer from the Buckeyes at the conclusion of his visit — which he certainly didn’t hold back about when discussing with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors.

“It was the greatest experience I ever had,” Walker revealed to Hodge. “I loved the relationships built with the coaches, and I loved the history and game atmosphere. They have a great defensive scheme, and they really showed me how I would fit into it. I got some great takeaways from it. I’m definitely applying what I was taught into my game.”

Hodge notes that Walker, who also is a track and field athlete, was able to spend time with members of the defensive coaching staff including defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Now with the Buckeyes firmly in the race for Walker, they will join the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and more as early offers for the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder. According to his 247Sports profile, Georgia, Texas, and Texas A&M are also showing interest but have yet to offer to this point.

Quick Hits