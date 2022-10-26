LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Wilson talk injuries, Penn State game plan

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from Tuesday afternoon’s football press conference that featured Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson. The trio recapped last weekend’s Iowa game and provided insights into this coming Saturday’s game against Penn State.

Day discussed why they don’t script the opening drive on offense and how opposing defenses going against tendencies can impact playcalling. He also provides an update to the health of the running back room with TC Caffey being ruled out for the remainder of the season and what that means for Chip Trayanum and Palaie Gaoteote IV.

The defensive coordinator talks about the health and performance of cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock and what they should be able to bring to the game this weekend.

Finally, Wilson talks about what Iowa did to slow down the running game and what the offense needs to do better against PSU this weekend to prevent that from happening again.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

