Play Like a Girl Podcast: We’ve always believed in you, Justin Fields

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Happy Halloween (almost) and welcome back to the Play Like a Girl podcast! This week, Megan and Meredith talk exciting happenings from the NFL, including Justin Fields finally getting the win he deserves, Bailey Zappe (and not for the first time on the show) and how refs are people, too—at least if the story they told is true and they weren’t actually trying to get Mike Evans’ autograph.

On the collegiate side of things, the pair review how Team Cat did vs. Team Dog this week and discuss what we learned about Ohio State’s offense last week against one of the nation’s top defenses in Iowa.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein