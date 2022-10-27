Bucketheads Podcast: Secret scrimmage season, pre-season Final Four picks, and more

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

First of all, a sincere thank you to everyone that listens to the podcast from us at Bucketheads as this was our 50th episode. It truly means a lot to us. and we hope you will continue with us and we learn and try to make this show better and better.

In this episode, we talked about the secret scrimmage the Buckeyes had against Wake Forest and our takeaways from it (or lack thereof).

We also give our Final Four picks and why we picked who we did (basically, why Justin chose Virginia and what Connor sees in TCU). We closed by drafting teams made up of Big Ten players.

check out our episode last week with the Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy!

