Ohio State picks up Crystal Ball for 2024 top-100 wide receiver

If there’s a position on Ohio State’s roster that’s recruiting at the highest level, it’s the receiver spot. Thanks to position coach Brian Hartline and the overall offensive success, the Buckeyes are recruiting the nation’s best year in and year out, and winning those battles more times than not. Fortunately, the current trend of recruiting success for Ohio State doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.

Latest Crystal Ball movement

Looking ahead to the 2024 class, the Buckeyes again look to be well on their way to another great haul at receiver. While Ohio State can afford to be pretty picky in the cycle for their top targets thanks to the depth on the current roster, Hartline and crew look to already have their eyes set on a few top players. Likely to take two and at most three guys, there’s already a few names that seem to be in the thick of it regarding Ohio State. The good news: one of those names saw some serious momentum in the Buckeyes’ favor on Wednesday.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball isn’t the end all be all, but it’s a tool that provides insight to a specific recruitment, and yesterday’s submission by Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts towards Ohio State is one that should be taken seriously. On the receiving end, four-star Tyseer Denmark was pegged to the Buckeyes, and that’s definitely one of the receivers that the staff is going to be in on until he makes his decision.

The No. 97 player nationally, Denmark is the 16th-best receiver in the class and the second best player in Pennsylvania, per the 247Sports Composite. Another top receiver out of PA, the Buckeyes are pretty used to swooping in and taking the guys rival Penn State would love to have. Yet again in the 2024 class, Ohio State looks to be well on their way to that same feat. At any rate, an addition like this only makes sense when you consider Ohio State holds the pledge of the nation’s top-ranked quarterback, Dylan Raiola.

A top target cancels visit to see the TUN

Sticking with the trend of top 2024 receivers Ohio State is going after, there’s not a name more important than Florida’s Jeremiah Smith. The No. 2 player nationally, Smith is the top receiver in the 2024 cycle and the top player from his home state as well, according to the 247Sports Composite.

What would be the highest-rated receiver Ohio State has ever landed, Smith currently has multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions to his name, and all of them favor the Buckeyes. While there’s still a way to go in his recruitment before anything is final, Wednesday was a positive sign in regards to Smith’s visit plans.

Originally scheduled to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, Smithh took to Twitter yesterday evening to share that he would not be making the trip to Michigan. Whatever the reasoning behind the canceled visit, Ohio State has to love their top target not checking in on their biggest rival. Again, the Crystal Ball has the Buckeyes very much out in front, and thanks to the efforts from Hartline, this recruitment could just be a matter of time before another elite pass catcher is in the fold for Ohio State.