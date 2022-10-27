Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: How did you feel about Iowa win? What’s your score prediction against Penn State?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Practice Report: Focused Buckeyes locking in on trip to Penn State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Big Ten’s 2023 football schedule: What’s changed, key dates
Scott Dochterman and Audrey Snyder, The Athletic
Cade Stover Calls Ryan Day “The Guru of All Football” as Seven Buckeyes Preview Upcoming Road Game at Penn State
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Complete 2023 Schedule Is Here:
The 2023 Ohio State Football Schedule‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/FEftM9uIo5— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 26, 2022
Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule: Three thoughts on a road-heavy slate (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Early thoughts on newly-released Buckeyes 2023 schedule (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott Impact Trophy Player of the Week for Performance Against Iowa
Dan Hope, Eleven Warrior
Buckeyes to face top collection of skill position talent at Penn State
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Penn State Defensive Players to Watch: CB Joey Porter Jr., S Ji’Ayir Brown
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Healthy Cameron Martinez looking to carve out a role on Buckeyes’ defense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Guess which is the only Big Ten team that doesn’t play a Power 5 team in the non-conference...
Just in #B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/rusNs2NgiO— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2022
You’re Nuts: What player is most likely to surprise us on Saturday?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Iowa game showed the very good of C.J. Stroud, but also where the Ohio State QB still needs to improve
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
How Lathan Ransom, Tanner McCalister helped lead Ohio State defensive turnaround (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Listen to Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson talk about Penn State:
Column: Could Ohio State play for a different kind of trophy in the Big Ten Championship
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Dennis Dodd’s Power Rankings: Ohio State New No. 1, Face Biggest Test Saturday
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 8
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Doesn’t bode well for the Gophers and Boilermakers...
Your primary goal as a B1G West team is to avoid both Michigan and Ohio State in the crossover and I'm sorry, Minnesota and Purdue, you failed on both accounts.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 26, 2022
On the Hardwood
‘Ice’ Likekele brings charisma, charity with him to Ohio State (paywall)
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
2022-23 Ohio State Basketball Team Draft: Picking Lineups from the New-Look Roster for a Head-to-Head Matchup of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes
Dan Hope and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Women’s Basketball: Greene Back and Ready to Return for Buckeyes
Caleb Blake, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU
Ohio State Athletics
‘It saved me’: Enokk Vimahi grateful OSU emphasizes mental health
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
The women’s volleyball team capped off a three-set sweep of TTUN with a replay review:
A sweep of TTUN, that's ❌usic to our ears!#GoBucks Tea❌53 pic.twitter.com/rm1OW1cJTG— Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) October 27, 2022
Women’s Golf: McGinty Earns Big Ten Golfer of the Week Honors
Ohio State Athletics
