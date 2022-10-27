Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: How did you feel about Iowa win? What’s your score prediction against Penn State?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Focused Buckeyes locking in on trip to Penn State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Big Ten’s 2023 football schedule: What’s changed, key dates

Scott Dochterman and Audrey Snyder, The Athletic

Cade Stover Calls Ryan Day “The Guru of All Football” as Seven Buckeyes Preview Upcoming Road Game at Penn State

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Complete 2023 Schedule Is Here:

The 2023 Ohio State Football Schedule‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/FEftM9uIo5 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 26, 2022

Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule: Three thoughts on a road-heavy slate (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Early thoughts on newly-released Buckeyes 2023 schedule (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Tommy Eichenberg Named Lott Impact Trophy Player of the Week for Performance Against Iowa

Dan Hope, Eleven Warrior

Buckeyes to face top collection of skill position talent at Penn State

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Penn State Defensive Players to Watch: CB Joey Porter Jr., S Ji’Ayir Brown

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Healthy Cameron Martinez looking to carve out a role on Buckeyes’ defense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Guess which is the only Big Ten team that doesn’t play a Power 5 team in the non-conference...

You’re Nuts: What player is most likely to surprise us on Saturday?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Iowa game showed the very good of C.J. Stroud, but also where the Ohio State QB still needs to improve

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

How Lathan Ransom, Tanner McCalister helped lead Ohio State defensive turnaround (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Listen to Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and Kevin Wilson talk about Penn State:

Column: Could Ohio State play for a different kind of trophy in the Big Ten Championship

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Dennis Dodd’s Power Rankings: Ohio State New No. 1, Face Biggest Test Saturday

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 8

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Doesn’t bode well for the Gophers and Boilermakers...

Your primary goal as a B1G West team is to avoid both Michigan and Ohio State in the crossover and I'm sorry, Minnesota and Purdue, you failed on both accounts. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 26, 2022

On the Hardwood

‘Ice’ Likekele brings charisma, charity with him to Ohio State (paywall)

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

2022-23 Ohio State Basketball Team Draft: Picking Lineups from the New-Look Roster for a Head-to-Head Matchup of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes

Dan Hope and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Basketball: Greene Back and Ready to Return for Buckeyes

Caleb Blake, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes Undefeated at Home with 2-1 Win vs. MSU

Ohio State Athletics

‘It saved me’: Enokk Vimahi grateful OSU emphasizes mental health

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

The women’s volleyball team capped off a three-set sweep of TTUN with a replay review:

A sweep of TTUN, that's ❌usic to our ears!#GoBucks Tea❌53 pic.twitter.com/rm1OW1cJTG — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) October 27, 2022

Women’s Golf: McGinty Earns Big Ten Golfer of the Week Honors

Ohio State Athletics

