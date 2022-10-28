Buck Off Podcast: Penn State report, the story of Sean Clifford, and Ryan Day talking ball

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. We take a look at Ohio State and get into a discussion about James Franklin’s soft approach to coaching Penn State.

To get the show started, the guys open with the always burning question – is Penn State a rival of Ohio State? They discuss why the term rival is held too sacredly by the Ohio State fan base and why Penn State is in fact a rival of Ohio State

After that, the duo get into their Penn State report, and the conversation starts with Sean Clifford. Talking about his improvement as a quarterback, and how the Nittany Lions always come up short because their coach and quarterback. Then the guys get into the defensive side of the ball and discuss what Manny Diaz brings to the table.

Moving on from that, Chris and Jordan then talk about a question from the Twitter-verse asking which Penn State players would start at Ohio State? They go down a list of some of Penn State’s best players and discuss if they would start for the Buckeyes.

As the show moves forward, they then get into Ryan Day’s comments heading into the game. They also discuss Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury situation and the new schedule.

To close out the show, the guys give their reasons Ohio State will win and score predictions.

