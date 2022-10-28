Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Watch Ryan Day’s Thursday Radio Show:
(Thurs)Day: ‘You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule’ | No injury updates
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Expects “A Good Environment” in Happy Valley, Says Ohio State Will Need “Fast Start” Against Penn State on Saturday
Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day has no update on status of Buckeyes WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
October 27, 2022
Film Preview: Penn State’s offense runs through Sean Clifford, Manny Diaz’s new look defensively
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Breaking down where Penn State may have edge, present problems for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Offense Face Talented Penn State Secondary Led by “Best DB in College Football: Joey Porter Jr.
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
James Franklin Previews Battle Between Penn State Secondary, Ohio State’s Receivers
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Buckeyes receivers facing toughest test yet against talented Penn State secondary
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Penn State to ‘Stripe Out’ Beaver Stadium vs. Ohio State
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State vs. Penn State game preview and prediction (paywall)
Mark Cooper, The Athletic
#DevelopedHere
Chris Olave's route tree is NOT what you typically see from a rookie. 2nd-deepest average depth of target in the NFL so far this year (17.4 yards)— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 27, 2022
The term "NFL-ready" is often difficult to quantify in draft discussions, but it 100% applied to Olave pic.twitter.com/p48gjojkRG
Checking in on the 2022 Buckeye freshmen
David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
How ‘scarred’ linebackers learned from past to elevate Buckeyes revamped defense (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
What injury setback means for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Lathan Ransom Feeling “Way More Comfortable” in New Role as He Emerges as One of College Football’s Best Safeties
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Mitch Rossi’s fullback role will be pivotal for Ohio State down the stretch (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
MC&J: Tennessee and TCU look to stay undefeated as October comes to a close
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan State Spartans
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to the latest episode of our men’s basketball podcast:
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Soccer: Seven Buckeyes Earn All-Big Ten Accolades
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Hockey: Jaques Advances to Voting Round of the AAU James A. Sullivan Award
Ohio State Athletics
