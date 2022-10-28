Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Watch Ryan Day’s Thursday Radio Show:

(Thurs)Day: ‘You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule’ | No injury updates

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Radio Show: Ryan Day Expects “A Good Environment” in Happy Valley, Says Ohio State Will Need “Fast Start” Against Penn State on Saturday

Chase Brown and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day has no update on status of Buckeyes WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Let’s, as they say, F-ing Go!

Film Preview: Penn State’s offense runs through Sean Clifford, Manny Diaz’s new look defensively

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Breaking down where Penn State may have edge, present problems for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Offense Face Talented Penn State Secondary Led by “Best DB in College Football: Joey Porter Jr.

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

James Franklin Previews Battle Between Penn State Secondary, Ohio State’s Receivers

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Buckeyes receivers facing toughest test yet against talented Penn State secondary

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Penn State to ‘Stripe Out’ Beaver Stadium vs. Ohio State

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State vs. Penn State game preview and prediction (paywall)

Mark Cooper, The Athletic

#DevelopedHere

Chris Olave's route tree is NOT what you typically see from a rookie. 2nd-deepest average depth of target in the NFL so far this year (17.4 yards)



The term "NFL-ready" is often difficult to quantify in draft discussions, but it 100% applied to Olave pic.twitter.com/p48gjojkRG — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 27, 2022

Checking in on the 2022 Buckeye freshmen

David M Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

How ‘scarred’ linebackers learned from past to elevate Buckeyes revamped defense (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What injury setback means for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Lathan Ransom Feeling “Way More Comfortable” in New Role as He Emerges as One of College Football’s Best Safeties

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Mitch Rossi’s fullback role will be pivotal for Ohio State down the stretch (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

MC&J: Tennessee and TCU look to stay undefeated as October comes to a close

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan State Spartans

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to the latest episode of our men’s basketball podcast:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Seven Buckeyes Earn All-Big Ten Accolades

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Hockey: Jaques Advances to Voting Round of the AAU James A. Sullivan Award

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Between this and Andre the Giant, the amount of people who think these are real will never not be funny: