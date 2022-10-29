OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be an Penn State Nittany Lion

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are set for the first of two big marquee matchups left in the regular season as they take on the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. A rare noon kick between the two schools in Happy Valley, James Franklin’s team always seems to find a way to keep things closer than Ryan Day and his guys would like, although that still has resulted in Ohio State winning each of the last five matchups and seven of the last eight overall. Will we finally see the Buckeyes get tested, or will C.J. Stroud and company continue to roll?
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Football Podcasts
- Silver Bullets: Iowa Rewind and Penn State Preview
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Will Ohio State finally be tested by Penn State?
- LGHL Uncut: Day, Knowles, Wilson talk injuries, Penn State game plan
- Buck Off: Penn State report, the story of Sean Clifford, more
- I-70 Football: A weekend full of surprising Big Ten blowouts
Previews
- Ohio State vs. Penn State: 2022 game preview and prediction
- Penn State Defensive Players to Watch: CB Joey Porter Jr., S Ji’Ayir Brown
- Penn State Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Nick Singleton
- Inside information on Penn State before Saturday’s game
- Three Things To Watch from the Penn State Nittany Lions
Sports Betting
- Ohio State opens as 14.5-point favorites over Penn State
- Week 9 National Games
- Week 9 B1G Conference Games
Film Studies
Basketball
- Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan State Spartans
- Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Michigan Wolverines
- Previewing Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball with Maize n Brew
- Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rikki Harris
- Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Taylor Thierry
- Women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff challenges Columbus, Buckeye fans
- Will Ohio State be a top-four team in the Big Ten this season?
Recruiting
- Four-star athlete from Pennsylvania impressed as Buckeyes handle Iowa
- Ohio State offers 2025 Georgia linebacker following Iowa game visit
- 2025 linebacker from Georgia talks Ohio State visit
- Ohio State picks up Crystal Ball for 2024 top-100 wide receiver
- Ohio State looks to be in good position for two top targets in 2023, 2024
Ask LGHL
Other Podcasts
- Bucketheads: Secret scrimmages, pre-season Final Four picks, and more
- Play Like a Girl: We’ve always believed in you, Justin Fields
Other Columns
- Checking in on the 2022 Buckeye freshmen
- What player is most likely to surprise us on Saturday?
- Could Ohio State play for a different kind of trophy in the B1G Championship?
- Big Ten stat leaders through Week 8
- B1G Thoughts: Jim Knowles, the mad scientist
- What is your favorite non-offensive Ohio State touchdown?
- Let’s discuss the running back situation
- Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to an important role for Ohio State this season?
