LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Penn State game

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-15) vs. Iowa | over/under 60.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 noon ET

Location: State College, Pa.

TV: FOX

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

This is Ohio State and Penn State, things are almost assuredly going to be weird, and likely won’t go according to plan. Statistically, Ohio State should be a dominant favorite to win, but the eye test and recent history would suggest that it will be close.

Penn State ranks 63rd nationally in rushing yards allowed per game at 140.29, but they are actually worse against the pass, coming in at 78th giving up just around 233 yards per game. On the whole, their defense is ranked 63rd but, interestingly enough, their scoring defense jumps all the way up to 20th, perhaps revealing a little bit about the type of bend-but-don’t-break football that the unit plays.

On the other side of the ball, the Nittany Lions rank 49th in total offense at 423.6 yards per game and 39th in scoring at 33.4 points. They are 46th nationally rushing the ball and 64th passing it. Pretty pedestrian numbers for a team that recruits as well sd James Franklin’s squad does. But, outside of one bad half against TTUN, they have looked much better than the mid-tier FBS team that their stats would indicate.

To put those numbers in perspective, Ohio State enters the game with the country’s second-ranked scoring offense, putting up 49.6 points per game, and the fourth-ranked total offense at 517.4 yards per game. On defense, OSU has the No. 2 unit allowing just 239.9 yards per game, and the No. 5 scoring defense — giving up just 14.9 points per game.

Will these stats hold up, giving the Buckeyes a dominant victory? Or will the ghosts of Happy Valley rear their heads this Halloween weekend and lead to a result similar to 2016? We will find out in a few hours.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 41-20

C.J. Stroud: 315+ passing yards, 3 TD

OSU running backs: Each around 100 yards

OSU Defense: 5 sacks, 8 TFLs, 1+ INTs

