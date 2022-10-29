Instant Recap Podcast: Tuimoloau’s performance, late offensive surge leads Ohio State past Penn State

Ohio State traveled to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions in their first real test of the season coming away 44-31. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

To get the show started, start the show off getting their anger out from Ohio State’s play-calling issues that kept Penn State in the game until the fourth quarter.

In the first discussion the guys discuss the bubble screens, the run-play failures, and why the Buckeyes wouldn’t keep attacking down the field. After this discussion, they discuss what needs to change and why it takes so long for Ryan Day to be good at his jobs. Then we discuss why this game was 100 percent on coaching and why the players almost suffered a loss on those coaching failures.

The defense showed up, but more specifically one player dominated in key moments, and you can easily guess who it was. We talk about J.T. Tuimoloau’s performance and how he won the game for the Buckeyes on that side of the ball. The rest of the defense played well, and we realize that none of the players really played bad.

After that, Jordan and Chris discuss the Players of the Game as well as their games and their favorite moments including Cade “Baby Gronk” Stover scoring a late touchdown.

To conclude, the show they give their final thoughts on the performance, discuss injuries, and what’s next for the Buckeyes.

