I-70 Football Podcast: Illinois out-Wisconsins Wisconsin

On Saturday, former Wisconsin head football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez sat in the stands to watch his two proteges face off against each other. Former Wisconsin head coach and current Illinois headman Bret Bielema and current head coach Paul Chryst matched up in a battle of the Alvarez system, with Bielema and the Fighting Illini coming out on top by out Wisconsin-ing Wisconsin.

Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio State secure wins, and look to be the top three programs in the Big Ten East as Michigan State had taken a significant step back and Penn State struggled to put away a terrible Northwestern team. Aidan O’Connell returned from injury to lead Purdue past Minnesota in an ugly game from start to finish. After Week 5, the West Division has six teams tied for first place with a 1-1 conference record, with the Badgers behind the pack at 0-2.

In Week 6, Illinois looks to secure its place as the best team in the Big Ten West with a win over Iowa. They have a tough stretch with Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota in three straight weeks, but two wins out of three will set them up for the stretch run towards an Illibuck B1G Championship game. In addition, Maryland looks to secure its best season under Mike Locksley with a win over Purdue. There’s a chance that the Terrapins reaches bowl eligibility with a month left in the season.

In their weekly pitstop, the guys celebrate Kent State breaking Georgia. After allowing 22 points to the Golden Flashes, the Bulldogs were down double digits to Missouri for over 50 minutes of a 60-minute game. If Georgia doesn’t win the national championship, be sure to thank Kent State.

