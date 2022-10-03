Four-star athlete from Georgia enjoys weekend visit to Ohio State

It was yet another weekend in Columbus that saw Ohio State take care of business against their opponent, and in this case specifically, it was the Scarlet Knights who were in the way of the Buckeyes on Saturday. While the good guys put together another impressive outing, they did so with a host of prospects getting a firsthand look at what the program has to offer, and it seems as if the early returns are positive.

Fox “enjoys” visit to Ohio State

After initially jumping into the picture back in June when they sent out an offer, Ohio State was finally able to play host to 2024 four-star athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson (GA) this weekend, and the Buckeyes look as if they left a good impression on the Loganville native.

Fox noted in the tweet above that he enjoyed the weekend visit to Columbus and 247Sports has since lumped the Buckeyes in a group that includes Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, and NC State as programs that the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is “warm” on, which likely indicates his level of interest he has in the five programs.

As a prospect, Fox is currently pegged as a Top 100 prospect in his class, coming in at No. 89 overall. The Peach State standout and Ohio State target also slots in as the 15th highest-graded athlete in the class, and he currently is included inside of the top 20 best prospects from the always-talented state of Georgia.

Hobbs stops in Columbus after offer

It was just four days ago, on Thursday, when Ohio State decided it was the right time to send out an offer to 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Jay M. Robinson (NC). Of course, Hobbs would waste no time in trying to get on campus to check out the program, and he did just that this weekend when the Concord native made his way to Ohio Stadium to see the Buckeyes down Rutgers.

Hobbs, who is currently pegged to North Carolina on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, now becomes a name to monitor as the Buckeyes aim for a strong finish to this year’s recruiting class. Hobbs joins a group of defensive line prospects for Larry Johnson that are very much in play to claim a spot in the class, including Keon Keeley, Kayden McDonald, James Smith, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Damon Wilson.

The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder is a Top 150 prospect in this years cycle despite becoming a late name to emerge for the Buckeyes in the class. Hobbs is also the 20th highest graded defensive lineman that the class has to offer, and he is penciled as the second-highest graded player that resides from North Carolina.

According to Chad Simmons of On3.com, Hobbs made a stop to visit Michigan on Sunday just one day after he took his visit to Ohio State.

Quick Hits