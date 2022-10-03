Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5

We are two weeks into conference play, and five total weeks into the 2022 college football season. Nearly halfway through this year’s campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?
Lets take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 5.
Passing Yards
- Ryan Hilinksi, Northwestern - 1,429
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 1,416
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 1,394
(Ohio State’s leader: C.J. Stroud - 1,376 — 4th)
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 18
- Tommy Devito, Illinois - 9
- Sean Clifford, Penn State - 9
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 196.3
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 186.9
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 169.7
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 733
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 611
- Anthony Grant, Nebraska - 600
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 497 — 6th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 10
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 8
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 8
Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.8
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 7.3
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 6.7
Receiving Yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 588
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 512
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 480
Receiving Touchdowns
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 7
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 6
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 5
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 47
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 36
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 35
(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 30 — 7th)
Total Tackles
- Cam Jones, Indiana - 54
- Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 50
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 50
(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 42 — 9th)
Tackles for Loss
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 8
- Aaron Casey, Indiana - 7
- Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois - 6.5
(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 5.5 — 6th)
Sacks
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5
- Dasan McCullough, Indiana - 4
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 4
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 4
(Ohio State’s leader: Eichenberg, Hall, Jean-Baptiste, Sawyer - 2 each)
Interceptions
- Kendall Smith, Illinois - 3
- Cam Allen, Purdue - 3
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa - 3
- Eight tied with 2
(Ohio State’s leader: Chambers, Hickman, McAlister - 1 each)
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 48.8 PPG
- Michigan - 45.4 PPG
- Minnesota - 38.6 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Illinois - 8.4 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 8.8 PPG allowed
- Iowa - 10 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 14.8 PPG allowed — 6th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 529.6 YPG
- Minnesota - 495.2 YPG
- Maryland - 476.6 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Minnesota - 222 YPG allowed
- Illinois - 229.2 YPG allowed
- Michigan - 252 YPG allowed
(Ohio State - 263.8 YPG allowed — 5th)
