Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5

We are two weeks into conference play, and five total weeks into the 2022 college football season. Nearly halfway through this year’s campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?

Lets take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 5.

Passing Yards

Ryan Hilinksi, Northwestern - 1,429 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 1,416 Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 1,394

(Ohio State’s leader: C.J. Stroud - 1,376 — 4th)

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 18 Tommy Devito, Illinois - 9 Sean Clifford, Penn State - 9

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 196.3 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 186.9 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 169.7

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 733 Blake Corum, Michigan - 611 Anthony Grant, Nebraska - 600

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 497 — 6th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Blake Corum, Michigan - 10 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 8 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 8

Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.8 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 7.3 Blake Corum, Michigan - 6.7

Receiving Yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 588 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 512 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 480

Receiving Touchdowns

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 7 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 6 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 5

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 47 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 36 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 35

(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 30 — 7th)

Total Tackles

Cam Jones, Indiana - 54 Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern - 50 Jack Campbell, Iowa - 50

(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 42 — 9th)

Tackles for Loss

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 8 Aaron Casey, Indiana - 7 Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois - 6.5

(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 5.5 — 6th)

Sacks

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5 Dasan McCullough, Indiana - 4 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 4 Mike Morris, Michigan - 4

(Ohio State’s leader: Eichenberg, Hall, Jean-Baptiste, Sawyer - 2 each)

Interceptions

Kendall Smith, Illinois - 3 Cam Allen, Purdue - 3 Cooper DeJean, Iowa - 3 Eight tied with 2

(Ohio State’s leader: Chambers, Hickman, McAlister - 1 each)

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 48.8 PPG Michigan - 45.4 PPG Minnesota - 38.6 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Illinois - 8.4 PPG allowed Minnesota - 8.8 PPG allowed Iowa - 10 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 14.8 PPG allowed — 6th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 529.6 YPG Minnesota - 495.2 YPG Maryland - 476.6 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

Minnesota - 222 YPG allowed Illinois - 229.2 YPG allowed Michigan - 252 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 263.8 YPG allowed — 5th)