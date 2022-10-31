Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The J.T. Tuimoloau Game™

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley Matt Tamanini as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this week’s episode, Gene is joined by his LGHL co-managing editor Matt Tamanini to discuss Ohio State’s 44-31 win over Penn State this past weekend. Staying on brand, they discuss the putrid play-calling by Ryan Day that led to the Buckeyes’ less-than-desirable first three quarters of the game before a 28-point fourth quarter secured a victory for the good guys. They go on to talk about J.T. Tuimoloau’s ridiculous showing, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s rise to stardom, Ohio State’s continued injury woes, and much more.

