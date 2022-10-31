I-70 Football Show: A weekend full of horror

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

October is full of horror. New scary movies are dropping, and old favorites end up on streaming services as many of us are searching for a good scare. I watched Halloween Ends — the final film in the Michael Myers series — this weekend, and it was not even close to the scariest thing I’ve seen. That honor belongs to this week’s Big Ten schedule, as every game ended with a two-score deficit, many of them larger than three.

The weekend was full of blowouts. The closest game of the weekend was Ohio State vs. Penn State, as James Franklin’s team continued their streak of playing OSU tough. Penn State was winning most of the game, finding ways to slow down the Buckeye offense and holding a 21-16 lead with nine minutes left in the game. At that moment it was over, as Ohio State flipped the switch and scored 28 fourth quarter points, including a touchdown after a sack-fumble and a pick-six, both by Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. Elsewhere, Michigan steamrolled in-state rival Michigan State. The Spartans didn’t show fight until after the game when they jumped a Michigan player in the tunnel.

The scariest thing of the year will happen the weekend after Halloween, as Northwestern has to spend 60 minutes on the same field as Ohio State. After allowing Iowa to score 33 points — without a defensive touchdown — Northwestern may want to forfeit this game and cite player safety. The Buckeyes will go into this one looking to fix some issues before they face Michigan with the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the playoffs on the line. The matchup against the Wildcats should come with an R rating. Cover your eyes, and don’t let your kids watch. There will be a lot of blood and gore.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan laughs at Anthony Davis after his horrid start to the season. In the offseason, AD bragged about not touching a basketball, and it’s clear he didn’t as he struggles to begin the year. Dante thinks that Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are overrated and should retire as father time is catching up to them.

