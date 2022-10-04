LGHL Asks: Who should be RB1? What do you want to see against Michigan State?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

For the first time this season, the Ohio State Buckeyes will be leaving the friendly confines of The Horseshoe as they travel across state lines to take on the Michigan State Spartans. The OSU season has been an usual string of highs and lows, while it has already been populated with five victories, the team has dealt with a series of progressively concerning injuries to major players, including wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and pretty much every member of the secondary on the team’s two-deep.

So, with a bye week coming following the Buckeyes’ trip to East Lansing, we wanted to check in with the Ohio State fandom to see what their thoughts were on a number of important topics.

Question 1: Who should be Ohio State’s No. 1 running back if/when everyone is healthy?

I have made my feelings on this topic very clear. I love TreVeyon Henderson, and I believe that he is amongst the most talented backs to come to Columbus in the past decade, but Miyan Williams just has something special, he has a juice that cannot be taught, nor can it be quantified.

When Henderson returns to the lineup as close to 100% that a top-line running back can be mid-season, he will absolutely continue to be an important part of the offense and running back rotation. However, I think that Chop has proven that he is the type of physical, multi-dimensional leader that Ohio State needs at that position.

What do you think?

Question 2: What do you want to see most in Ohio State’s last game before its bye week?

Honestly, I just want to see everybody get through this week healthy. Heading into the open date, if they can simply avoid adding to the injury report, that is a win to me... given that I have already penciled the actual win.

Question 3: Which team are you most afraid of derailing OSU’s quest for a national title?

To me, there are a couple of different ways that you can look at this question. The first is as if the derailment comes in the postseason after the Buckeyes have already made it to the College Football Playoff. That is a certain kind of devastation from a fan’s perspective, as you knew that your team was one or two wins away from claiming the sport’s ultimate prize. However, for me, that is not something that I, personally, fear. Because at that point, they will already be playing one of the best teams in the country, so you just have to let the chips fall where they may.

However, the other option would likely see OSU fall before the postseason against a significantly less talented team. While they could still make the CF with one loss — as they did in 2014 — I think it is less likely the later they get into the season undefeated. Therefore, by losing to a conference opponent, knowing that they aren’t nearly as good of a team as your Buckeyes, is so much more terrifying to me.

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

