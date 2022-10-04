Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.

Ohio State trending for 2024 five-star DL

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is almost at a close. With the majority of spots already filled, one of the positions the Buckeyes are still focusing on in closing out this class is on the defensive line. Ohio State is heavily recruiting multiple five-star DL prospects in 2023, but it was a 2024 prospect that was linked to the Buckeyes on Monday.

Five-star DL target Justin Scott (Chicago, IL / St. Ignatius) visited with the Buckeyes for their game against Rutgers. Scott was originally scheduled to visit the week prior when Ohio State played host to Wisconsin, but was unable to make the trek. Fortunately for Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff, he was able to do so just one week later.

Scott is only a junior, but he has amassed an impressive offer sheet of more than two dozen schools including the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, etc. He also holds an offer from Ohio State, although the Buckeyes did not extend a scholarship offer to him until Sept. 5.

While the Buckeyes have only been officially involved in his recruitment for a month, they have worked hard to become contenders for Scott. Following Saturday’s visit, the team looks to be in a great position early in his recruitment.

Scott spoke with Chad Simmons of On3.com following the Ohio State visit and said the Buckeyes, “definitely shot up to the top.”

2024 5-star DL Justin Scott was very impressed after his visit to Ohio State this weekend.



“I’d say definitely they shot up to the top.”



Details from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/xSrNkW2jd8 pic.twitter.com/BeSvQmAPqk — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 2, 2022

This is obviously great news for the Buckeyes, but Scott’s recruitment is far from over. He has a visit to Miami scheduled for this upcoming weekend when the ‘Canes will play host to North Carolina. Miami has been involved in Scott’s recruitment for a little bit longer, so the upcoming visit will be one for Buckeye Nation to keep an eye on.

Expect Ohio State to continue in its pursuit of Scott, and they will hope to get him back on campus either later this season or next season. Scott is the No. 4 DL prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, and is the No. 31 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 player from the state of Illinois.

