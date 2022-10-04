Silver Bullets Podcast: Rutgers Rewind, Sparty Preview

Ohio State defeated a divisional Big Ten opponent by 39 points, and somehow it still didn’t feel like a very good performance. The Buckeyes looked a bit off kilter at times in a 49-10 defeat of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, despite the fact that two turnovers were responsible for all of the Rutgers scoring. It could have easily been 49-0 or worse with a little more sharpness, and it doesn’t help that injuries continue to mount.

Nevertheless, we are here to talk about another Buckeye victory and to sing the praises of one Miyan “Chop” Williams, who abused the Scarlet Knights whenever he touched the football on Saturday. The passing game wasn’t as sharp as usual, but the defense once again turned up, especially Steele Chambers, who had himself a day.

We dissect the game, check on our score predictions to see how well we prognosticated the matchup, and comb through the statistics to see how our picks to click fared on each side of the ball.

Our guest this week was Ryan O’Bleness, the managing editor over at The Only Colors — SBNation’s website covering the Michigan State Spartans. Ryan was nice enough to talk us through what Sparty has been up to this season, including the team’s issues and strengths, as well as which players we should watch for on Saturday in East Lansing. Big thanks to Ryan for sharing his knowledge about Payton Thorne and company.

Our walk through the rest of the Big Ten results doesn’t usually have us talking about the firing of a coach, but it seems to be happening a lot in the B1G West in 2022. Paul Chryst got dumped by Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini, and then he got dumped by the University of Wisconsin. That was only one of the surprising results in the West this past weekend.

Finally, we put ourselves out there and made our score predictions for Ohio State at Michigan State, and we selected our picks to click on offense and defense for the Buckeyes.

We’ll be back next week to analyze the Michigan State game, check on our picks and predictions, and get ready for Ohio State’s bye week. We’re not sure what it means to be “ready” for a bye week, but we’ll try to figure it out before next week. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.