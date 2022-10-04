Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 3, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names four players of the game vs. Rutgers

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Following Chop’s lead, we’re giving other Buckeyes meaty nicknames

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Miyan was a no-brainer on this, but Steele Chambers should have been at least co-Defensive Player of the Week:

#B1GFootball : Miyan Williams, @OhioStateFB



Rushed for a career-high 189 yards and tied 38- and 48-year-old school records with five rushing touchdowns in OSU's 49-10 win over Rutgers Saturday



️ https://t.co/8ZOE920LF7 pic.twitter.com/MuyAOc32nN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 3, 2022

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout win over Rutgers

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State suffocates run game, linebacker duo emerges: Buckeyes final thoughts

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Film Review: Miyan Williams’ record day was paved by a physical scheme, multiple alignments

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On C.J. Stroud’s passing, Miyan Williams’ running (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Duh...

Who you got? pic.twitter.com/38oZhmzWI8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 3, 2022

Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Rutgers

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: 65 Buckeyes See Action as Starters Continue to See Majority of Playing Time in 49-10 Win Over Rutgers

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analysis: Skirmish over fake punt stems from Schiano tactics, history

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

What Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about their heated exchange

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Nick is now the NFL’s leader in sacks.

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes hit B1G road to Michigan State (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Five Things to Know About Michigan State Before It Hosts Ohio State in East Lansing

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which non-Top 3 team has impressed you the most so far this season?

Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ron Stokes, O Foundation aiming to bring titles to Buckeyes hoops

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Roddy Gayle to Participate in Oho State Slam Dunk Contest Thursday

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This is such a cool event, I’m really glad they’re able to do it again.

Buckeyes on the Blacktop returns this Thursday night at 7PM at the RPAC outdoor courts‼️



Meet the Men’s and Women’s hoops teams as we compete in a 3-point shootout, Slam Dunk contest, and full court 5-on-5 scrimmage. See you there, its basically gonna be extremely fun. pic.twitter.com/BzgPZ1wz6x — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 3, 2022

Men’s Basketball: McNeil Poised to Make Immediate Impact with New-Look Buckeyes

Patrick Engles, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State Sweeps Weekend Set with Mercyhurst to Open Season

Cody Chalfan, The Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Three Second Half Goals Lift Buckeyes Past No. 6 Penn State

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: ITA All-American Championship Recap

Ohio State Athletics

Thank you for your service, Phyllis.

Athletics Administrator Phyllis Bailey passed away peacefully over the weekend.

A true pioneer in Women's Sports. May she rest in peace.

:https://t.co/htEzHk5ZXg pic.twitter.com/cTgVuOsmXw — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) October 3, 2022

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State Tops Kent State 4-0 to Complete Weekend Sweep

Greg Wilson, The Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Murr and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

How Ohio State Is Combining Applied Sport Science and Research

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I cannot wait for this movie; just five week away: