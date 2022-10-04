 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 3, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State names four players of the game vs. Rutgers
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Following Chop’s lead, we’re giving other Buckeyes meaty nicknames
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Miyan was a no-brainer on this, but Steele Chambers should have been at least co-Defensive Player of the Week:

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout win over Rutgers
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State suffocates run game, linebacker duo emerges: Buckeyes final thoughts
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Film Review: Miyan Williams’ record day was paved by a physical scheme, multiple alignments
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On C.J. Stroud’s passing, Miyan Williams’ running (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Duh...

Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Rutgers
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: 65 Buckeyes See Action as Starters Continue to See Majority of Playing Time in 49-10 Win Over Rutgers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analysis: Skirmish over fake punt stems from Schiano tactics, history
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

What Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about their heated exchange
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Nick is now the NFL’s leader in sacks.

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Questions as Buckeyes hit B1G road to Michigan State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Five Things to Know About Michigan State Before It Hosts Ohio State in East Lansing
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which non-Top 3 team has impressed you the most so far this season?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ron Stokes, O Foundation aiming to bring titles to Buckeyes hoops
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Roddy Gayle to Participate in Oho State Slam Dunk Contest Thursday
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This is such a cool event, I’m really glad they’re able to do it again.

Men’s Basketball: McNeil Poised to Make Immediate Impact with New-Look Buckeyes
Patrick Engles, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State Sweeps Weekend Set with Mercyhurst to Open Season
Cody Chalfan, The Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Three Second Half Goals Lift Buckeyes Past No. 6 Penn State
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: ITA All-American Championship Recap
Ohio State Athletics

Thank you for your service, Phyllis.

Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State Tops Kent State 4-0 to Complete Weekend Sweep
Greg Wilson, The Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Murr and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics

How Ohio State Is Combining Applied Sport Science and Research
Ohio State Athletics

