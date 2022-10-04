Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 3, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State names four players of the game vs. Rutgers
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Following Chop’s lead, we’re giving other Buckeyes meaty nicknames
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Miyan was a no-brainer on this, but Steele Chambers should have been at least co-Defensive Player of the Week:
#B1GFootball : Miyan Williams, @OhioStateFB— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 3, 2022
Rushed for a career-high 189 yards and tied 38- and 48-year-old school records with five rushing touchdowns in OSU's 49-10 win over Rutgers Saturday
️ https://t.co/8ZOE920LF7 pic.twitter.com/MuyAOc32nN
The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout win over Rutgers
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State suffocates run game, linebacker duo emerges: Buckeyes final thoughts
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Film Review: Miyan Williams’ record day was paved by a physical scheme, multiple alignments
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Rewatch: On C.J. Stroud’s passing, Miyan Williams’ running (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Duh...
Who you got? pic.twitter.com/38oZhmzWI8— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 3, 2022
Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Rutgers
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Snap Counts: 65 Buckeyes See Action as Starters Continue to See Majority of Playing Time in 49-10 Win Over Rutgers
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Analysis: Skirmish over fake punt stems from Schiano tactics, history
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano said about their heated exchange
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Nick is now the NFL’s leader in sacks.
Return of the SACK ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 4, 2022
#LARvsSF on @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/4I4CyxHdP0
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Questions as Buckeyes hit B1G road to Michigan State (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Five Things to Know About Michigan State Before It Hosts Ohio State in East Lansing
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Which non-Top 3 team has impressed you the most so far this season?
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ron Stokes, O Foundation aiming to bring titles to Buckeyes hoops
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Roddy Gayle to Participate in Oho State Slam Dunk Contest Thursday
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
This is such a cool event, I’m really glad they’re able to do it again.
Buckeyes on the Blacktop returns this Thursday night at 7PM at the RPAC outdoor courts‼️— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 3, 2022
Meet the Men’s and Women’s hoops teams as we compete in a 3-point shootout, Slam Dunk contest, and full court 5-on-5 scrimmage. See you there, its basically gonna be extremely fun. pic.twitter.com/BzgPZ1wz6x
Men’s Basketball: McNeil Poised to Make Immediate Impact with New-Look Buckeyes
Patrick Engles, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State Sweeps Weekend Set with Mercyhurst to Open Season
Cody Chalfan, The Lantern
Women’s Soccer: Three Second Half Goals Lift Buckeyes Past No. 6 Penn State
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: ITA All-American Championship Recap
Ohio State Athletics
Thank you for your service, Phyllis.
Athletics Administrator Phyllis Bailey passed away peacefully over the weekend.— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) October 3, 2022
A true pioneer in Women's Sports. May she rest in peace.
:https://t.co/htEzHk5ZXg pic.twitter.com/cTgVuOsmXw
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State Tops Kent State 4-0 to Complete Weekend Sweep
Greg Wilson, The Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: Murr and Podraza Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
How Ohio State Is Combining Applied Sport Science and Research
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I cannot wait for this movie; just five week away:
