LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Alford on injuries, surprises, Michigan State

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from the media availability on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Head coach Ryan Day leads off by talking about what he has learned about his team during the first five games of the season, how much he is looking forward to getting Jaxon Smith-Njigba back, and whether or not he feels the pressure to win every game at Ohio State.

Then defensive coordinator Jim Knowles discusses the evolution of Steele Chambers as a linebacker and whether it matters or not that his defense isn’t getting as many sacks as many would have hoped. Finally, running backs coach Tony Alford talks about how the injury to TreVeyon Henderson has impacted his game plan and how Miyan Williams has stepped up in his stead.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

