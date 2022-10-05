LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikesell’s return decision, open competition, emerging leaders in Buckeyes women’s basketball

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

To tip off the 2022-23 season for the reigning Big Ten Regular Season Champions, the Ohio State women’s basketball team, represented by head coach Kevin McGuff and five players, discuss a wide range of topics.

Coach McGuff shares his excitement about point guard Madison Greene’s return to the Scarlet and Gray after sustaining a season-ending injury right before the 21-22 season. He also discusses this year being an open competition and how he’s challenged his team with a non-conference schedule not seen in a few years.

Guard Taylor Mikesell discusses when she knew she was returning to the Buckeyes instead of trying her hand in the WNBA Draft. Forward Rebeka Mikulášiková talks about her growing leadership within the team and who she thinks will win Thursday’s Buckeyes on the Blacktop three-point shootout.

Finally, Greene talks about her return, senior Jacy Sheldon discusses having so many Central Ohio stars on the team and Rikki Harris is going to continue what she did last year to separate herself as one of the strongest defenders on the team.

That and a lot more on this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut.”