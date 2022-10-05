Four-star RB from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

As the Buckeyes prepare for the weekend battle against Michigan State in East Lansing, the program saw themselves named as a finalist for the top running back in the 2024 class. Plus, a pair of defensive back commitments for Ohio State are set to be recognized as top players in the country later today.

Gibson down to 12

A relatively quiet Tuesday on the recruiting trail was dominated by the Buckeyes being considered as a finalist for 2024 four-star running back Jerrick Gibson of IMG Academy (FL), as the Bradenton standout narrowed down his recruitment.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools!



The 5’10 197 RB from Gainesville, FL is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the 2024 Class (No. 11 NATL)https://t.co/ZXH0b8OJwq pic.twitter.com/rUi98fsFF0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 4, 2022

Ohio State and running back coach Tony Alford initially jumped into the picture for the former Florida pledge back in March of this year when they offered him, according to his Twitter account. Now, the Buckeyes will have a tall task in taking down the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M if they want Gibson to be a piece of the puzzle in the 2024 recruiting class.

While Gibson is likely a ways away from coming to a decision, it is easy to see why the best of the best are among the programs in consideration — especially when he draws comparisons to Los Angeles Chargers running back and former Georgia Bulldog Sony Michel from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

“Explosive in almost everything he does and is fast enough to win his fair share of foot races out on the perimeter. By far one of the better route runners to come out of the Sunshine State in recent memory as he mixes gears well and uses a nice burst to shake linebackers and safeties before securing the football with above-average hands. Not one to go down at the first sign of contact – at least at the prep level – and usually is able to get out of trouble with his quick feet and loose hips. A bit of a slasher that can stack cut after cut once he gets past the initial wave of defenders. Tends to thrive on outside zone and toss plays.”

Aside from Ivins thoughts on the Ascenders playmaker, his profile speaks for itself. Gibson currently ranks inside the Top 20 prospects in next years cycle coming in at No. 17 overall. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder also grades out as the very best running back that the class has to offer and is the sixth best player from the talented state of Florida.

All-American honors for Hartford, Simpson-Hunt

Wednesday will come as a memorable day for a pair of 2023 Ohio State commitments in the defensive secondary as four-star safety Malik Hartford of Lakota West (OH) and four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt of Waxahachie (TX) will be honored as All-Americans tonight.

The virtual jersey presentation for the future Buckeye defensive backs will take place at 8 PM EST. Hartford and Simpson-Hunt will both participate in the All-American Bowl that is set to take place on January 7th of next year inside of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

According to website of the All-American bowl game, the contest will feature the Top 100 high school football prospects which goes to show how highly the selection committee feels about two soon-to-be defenders for both Perry Eliano and Tim Walton in Columbus.

