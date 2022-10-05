Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: Who should be RB1? What do you want to see against Michigan State?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews Michigan State, Says TreVeyon Henderson and Cameron Brown Could Play Saturday and Jordan Hancock Might Return After Bye Week
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes prep for first road trip (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Practice Report: Buckeyes feeling optimistic on injury front with first road trip on deck
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
5 things we learned from Ohio State’s press conference
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ryan Day Emphasizes Composure, Focus Ahead of Ohio State’s First Road Trip This Season
Jack Emerson, Eleven Warriors
OSU running backs coach Tony Alford: ‘We have two starters’
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Cameron Brown ‘itching’ to get back this week for Buckeyes
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Buckeyes ‘anxious’ to have star tailback TreVeyon Henderson back on field
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State has ‘all the confidence in a world’ in Emeka Egbuka as punt returner after fumble
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Three-Star Recruit Miyan Williams Proving to Be Far More than a Consolation Prize for Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
A Buckeye legend giving back to his community:
Athens County native, Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to help fight food insecurity https://t.co/C4EBBiKJes— 10TV (@10TV) October 5, 2022
Greg Schiano addresses Rutgers late hit on Buckeyes’ fake punt
Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports
Happy Belated Birthday, C.J.! 21 things to love about Stroud
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten football coach would win a professional wrestling match?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Justice Sueing
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Basketball: Holden Sustaining Work Ethic Throughout Ohio
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
Men’s Basketball: McNeil Poised to Make Immediate Impact with New-Look Buckeyes
Patrick Engels, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Golf: Moldovan Finishes Runner-up, Buckeyes 4th at Hamptons Intercollegiate
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Fischer and Barnett Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors
Ohio State Athletics
Two out of three ain’t bad.
Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) October 4, 2022
⭐️ @GopherHockey's Logan Cooley, F
⭐️⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY's Travis Treloar, F
⭐️⭐️⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY's Jakub Dobes, G
More on their accomplishments: https://t.co/T8V9Z6tNg8 pic.twitter.com/qe81YcgiFg
And now for something completely different...
This is cool.
John Madden played football and baseball at Cal Poly in the late 1950s.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 4, 2022
Now, the school and the Madden family have announced plans to build a $30M state-of-the-art football facility in his honor:
"John Madden Football Center" pic.twitter.com/ZDNMrPBUeK
Loading comments...