Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 5, 2022

On the Gridiron

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews Michigan State, Says TreVeyon Henderson and Cameron Brown Could Play Saturday and Jordan Hancock Might Return After Bye Week

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes prep for first road trip (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Practice Report: Buckeyes feeling optimistic on injury front with first road trip on deck

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

5 things we learned from Ohio State’s press conference

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ryan Day Emphasizes Composure, Focus Ahead of Ohio State’s First Road Trip This Season

Jack Emerson, Eleven Warriors

OSU running backs coach Tony Alford: ‘We have two starters’

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Cameron Brown ‘itching’ to get back this week for Buckeyes

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes ‘anxious’ to have star tailback TreVeyon Henderson back on field

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State has ‘all the confidence in a world’ in Emeka Egbuka as punt returner after fumble

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three-Star Recruit Miyan Williams Proving to Be Far More than a Consolation Prize for Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

A Buckeye legend giving back to his community:

Athens County native, Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to help fight food insecurity https://t.co/C4EBBiKJes — 10TV (@10TV) October 5, 2022

Greg Schiano addresses Rutgers late hit on Buckeyes’ fake punt

Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports

Happy Belated Birthday, C.J.! 21 things to love about Stroud

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which Big Ten football coach would win a professional wrestling match?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Justice Sueing

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Basketball: Holden Sustaining Work Ethic Throughout Ohio

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

Men’s Basketball: McNeil Poised to Make Immediate Impact with New-Look Buckeyes

Patrick Engels, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Golf: Moldovan Finishes Runner-up, Buckeyes 4th at Hamptons Intercollegiate

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Fischer and Barnett Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors

Ohio State Athletics

