Play Like a Girl Podcast: More on Saturday’s Fight Club — I mean game versus Rutgers

This week on Play Like a Girl, Megan and Meredith talked about what we’ve learned from Big Ten play so far this season, including:

Paul Chryst getting the ax so early into conference play and if it was fair to include Ohio State as a reason for his firing

The (almost) fight between Ryan Day and Greg Schiano (seriously, what’s Greg’s 40-yard dash time?)

If Rutgers is actually improving, even though the Scarlet Knights have allowed at least 49 points in every game against Ohio State since 2014

Who will win the Big Ten West, since it seems like no one really wants to

Plus, the pair discuss their picks for the next coach out in the Big Ten, although it might be more positive than you think.

