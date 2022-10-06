Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Practice Report: Buckeyes explosive offense taking off ahead of road opener
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Emeka Egbuka Calls Ohio State “Wide Receiver U” and Seven Other Buckeyes Preview Upcoming Trip to Michigan State
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Our @RIP_JEP and @JBooty88 played in plenty of high-intensity games.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 6, 2022
So we reached out for their expertise from a on Saturday's fake punt situation.
Full episode of & ➡️ https://t.co/qs1X8KbxpB pic.twitter.com/09OshuMCBe
Michigan State Defensive Player to Watch: LB/DE Jacoby Windmon
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
MSU star Jayden Reed slowed by bruises, cuts, dating back to preseason
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
Ohio State faces challenge for first road game after unique 5-game homestand to start 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes leaning on leadership, experience for first road trip of season (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Tommy Eichenberg is very high on the defensive line. At least some of that may have to do with who is asking him the questions. pic.twitter.com/s3HJcMcvpg— Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) October 5, 2022
Ohio State is betting favorite to win Big Ten, College Football Playoff championships
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes adjusting without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but need him for stretch run (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Miyan Williams film study: Dissecting his five best runs from the Rutgers game (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Injury Issues Costing Kourt Williams a Bigger Role in the Buckeye Secondary: “We Need to Give Him Time to Get Better”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football’s banged-up secondary needs to limp through one more week
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Zach Harrison gave OSU DC Jim Knowles a ringing endorsement during interviews tonight: pic.twitter.com/hJYu9zml5W— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) October 6, 2022
Knowles “Pleased,” but Sees Room to Grow Defensively
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Statement Play: How top-to-bottom teamwork produced key turnover (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Column: Maybe the Big Ten isn’t the model of stability we thought
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Listen to player and coach interviews from Ohio State Women’s Basketball Media Day:
Ohio State earn honors in Big Ten women’s basketball preseason rankings, All-Conference teams
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Man, I wish I could be at this event:
Sources confirm Joey Lane will be a dunk contest judge tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4xFiplJAo4— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 5, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse
Ohio State Athletics
Here is the game winner from Luciano Pechota. The Buckeyes went through nonconference play undefeated at 5-0-3 for the first time in program history. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KbBDvL3qX6— Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) October 6, 2022
Field Hockey: Danson’s Success Not a Surprise to Team
Greg Wilson, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
Thanks, I hate it.
Michigan fans when MSU plays Ohio St https://t.co/P5mhkyPkKE pic.twitter.com/us40aqxMM7— Takes (@SpartyMyTake) October 5, 2022
