Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 6, 2022

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Buckeyes explosive offense taking off ahead of road opener

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Emeka Egbuka Calls Ohio State “Wide Receiver U” and Seven Other Buckeyes Preview Upcoming Trip to Michigan State

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Our @RIP_JEP and @JBooty88 played in plenty of high-intensity games.



So we reached out for their expertise from a on Saturday's fake punt situation.



Full episode of & ➡️ https://t.co/qs1X8KbxpB pic.twitter.com/09OshuMCBe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 6, 2022

Michigan State Defensive Player to Watch: LB/DE Jacoby Windmon

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

MSU star Jayden Reed slowed by bruises, cuts, dating back to preseason

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press

Ohio State faces challenge for first road game after unique 5-game homestand to start 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes leaning on leadership, experience for first road trip of season (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Tommy Eichenberg is very high on the defensive line. At least some of that may have to do with who is asking him the questions. pic.twitter.com/s3HJcMcvpg — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) October 5, 2022

Ohio State is betting favorite to win Big Ten, College Football Playoff championships

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes adjusting without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but need him for stretch run (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Miyan Williams film study: Dissecting his five best runs from the Rutgers game (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Injury Issues Costing Kourt Williams a Bigger Role in the Buckeye Secondary: “We Need to Give Him Time to Get Better”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s banged-up secondary needs to limp through one more week

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Zach Harrison gave OSU DC Jim Knowles a ringing endorsement during interviews tonight: pic.twitter.com/hJYu9zml5W — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) October 6, 2022

Knowles “Pleased,” but Sees Room to Grow Defensively

Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Statement Play: How top-to-bottom teamwork produced key turnover (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Maybe the Big Ten isn’t the model of stability we thought

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Listen to player and coach interviews from Ohio State Women’s Basketball Media Day:

Ohio State earn honors in Big Ten women’s basketball preseason rankings, All-Conference teams

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Man, I wish I could be at this event:

Sources confirm Joey Lane will be a dunk contest judge tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4xFiplJAo4 — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) October 5, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse

Ohio State Athletics

Here is the game winner from Luciano Pechota. The Buckeyes went through nonconference play undefeated at 5-0-3 for the first time in program history. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/KbBDvL3qX6 — Ohio State Men’s Soccer (@OhioStateMSOC) October 6, 2022

Field Hockey: Danson’s Success Not a Surprise to Team

Greg Wilson, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Thanks, I hate it.