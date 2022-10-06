 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 6, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Practice Report: Buckeyes explosive offense taking off ahead of road opener
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Emeka Egbuka Calls Ohio State “Wide Receiver U” and Seven Other Buckeyes Preview Upcoming Trip to Michigan State
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Michigan State Defensive Player to Watch: LB/DE Jacoby Windmon
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

MSU star Jayden Reed slowed by bruises, cuts, dating back to preseason
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press

Ohio State faces challenge for first road game after unique 5-game homestand to start 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes leaning on leadership, experience for first road trip of season (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State is betting favorite to win Big Ten, College Football Playoff championships
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes adjusting without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but need him for stretch run (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Miyan Williams film study: Dissecting his five best runs from the Rutgers game (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Injury Issues Costing Kourt Williams a Bigger Role in the Buckeye Secondary: “We Need to Give Him Time to Get Better”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s banged-up secondary needs to limp through one more week
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Knowles “Pleased,” but Sees Room to Grow Defensively
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Statement Play: How top-to-bottom teamwork produced key turnover (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Maybe the Big Ten isn’t the model of stability we thought
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Listen to player and coach interviews from Ohio State Women’s Basketball Media Day:

Ohio State earn honors in Big Ten women’s basketball preseason rankings, All-Conference teams
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Man, I wish I could be at this event:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Late Pechota Goal Lifts No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 Win Over Norse
Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: Danson’s Success Not a Surprise to Team
Greg Wilson, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Thanks, I hate it.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...