Buckeyes impressing 2025 QB, current commits receive All-American jersey honors

The first road game for the Buckeyes all season is this Saturday, and it will be the first time Ohio State hasn’t been able to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. While the last several weeks have been great for the recruiting efforts and momentum, the staff probably could use a break and the ability to just focus on the game, but guarantee the next home game will be back to business as usual.

Nearly halfway through the season already, Ohio State is in a solid spot. As they look to continue getting better each week, the goal is they’ll be playing for championships come November, and hopefully seeing the fruits of their recruiting labors over the season really paying off when the uncommitted players in 2023 begin to shut down their recruitments close to signing day. It’s an exciting time for Ohio State.

2025 QB impressed early on with the Buckeyes

With Ryan Day at the helm of the program, Ohio State is never going to hurt at the quarterback position. Since Day got to Columbus, he has been gifting the roster elite quarterback play, and that trend tells no signs of stopping. Whether it be by recruiting a prep star or landing the top transfer, this team continues to boast one of the best offenses in the country and recruits are no stranger to that aspect.

The Buckeyes are already looking at the 2024 and 2025 classes for quarterbacks, and though the 2025 class specifically is only current high school sophomores, Ohio State isn’t losing any time in getting familiar with multiple guys they’d like to be on the short list for.

The name that is going to come to mind for most recruiting followers regarding Ohio State is of course 2025 in-state native Ryan Montgomery — the brother of current Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery, as the main link to be the likely future candidate. But Day and crew have certainly offered more than just Montgomery in the 2025 class, and have done their due diligence already with players nationwide and at programs of prior success for the Buckeyes and their recruiting efforts.

2025 Florida native Colin Hurley is a product of Trinity Christian Academy, a place that has been more than kind to Ohio State over the last several years. Giving the Buckeyes players such as Shaun Wade among others, Trinity produces some of the top players in Florida every cycle, and certainly has more talent coming down the pipeline — one being Hurley.

The 6-foot, 215 pound signal caller has made it no secret how highly he feels about the Buckeyes, and after being offered this past summer, Hurley has plans to be back in Columbus this fall when Ohio State takes on their rival in the last regular season game of the 2022 campaign.

The No. 24 player in the country, Hurley is the third best quarterback in the class and the fifth best player in Florida for the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite. With nearly 30 offers to his name already from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, LSU, and several more in addition to Ohio State, it’s obvious why Day and the Buckeyes are so interested. There’s plenty of time to go before the 2025 quarterback situation needs to be ironed out, but being highly thought of by some of the best in the country for this class is just the norm thanks to Day and his offensive genius.

Pair of OSU commits receive All-American jerseys

One of the more premier events for high school football, the annual All-American Bowl played in San Antonio, Texas is an honor only some of the best prep football players receive. Ohio State will once again be well represented in this year’s contest, as a number of current 2023 commits have earned the chance to be among some of the best high school players in the country.

Receiving their jerseys on Wednesday, two Ohio State defensive backs in the current cycle were able to show off their latest accolade. With the current roster needing some continued depth at the cornerback position, seeing future Buckeyes among some of the top players nationally is further proof that the staff hasn’t just looked to rebuild the roster on the defensive side of the ball, but to reload it with elite playmakers.

First on the list, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt is the No. 101 player nationally and the 11th best corner in the class for 2023. The one-time Texas Tech commit flipped to the Buckeyes in June and has been solid ever since. A dynamic guy on the outside who can lock down opposing receivers, Simpson-Hunt shouldn’t be overlooked in this class, and is definitely a major get for Tim Walton and the rest of the defensive staff.

Next on the list, in-state native Malik Hartford also received his jersey at his high school, Lakota West. The No. 152 player nationally, Hartford is considered to be the ninth best safety in the class and the third best player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. Committed to the Buckeyes since April, Hartford is one of three safeties in Ohio State’s class. As seen by social media viewers all over, Hartford can lay the wood as one of the more physical players the Buckeyes will be thrilled to have.

In addition to receiving his All-American jersey, Hartford took time to talk to 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu about his decision to enroll early for the Buckeyes and more. To read more of what he had to say, be sure to read Trieu’s piece.